The rise in fuel prices continues. This is despite falling international petrol and diesel prices. Gasoline in served mode is back above 2 euros. Meanwhile, all eyes are focused on the date of February 5 when the embargo on refined products from Russia will go into effect. The fear is that a new flurry of increases could start.

In detail, based on the elaboration by Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 25 January (the most recent data), the national average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.872 euro/litre ( 1.858 the previous figure), with the various brands ranging between 1.859 and 1.883 euro/litre (no logo 1.869). The average price charged for diesel self is 1.914 (against 1.902), with the companies between 1.904 and 1.926 euro/litre (no logo 1.907).

On petrol served, the average price charged is 2.007 euro/litre (1.996 the previous value) with colored systems with prices between 1.961 and 2.061 euro/litre (no logo 1.920).

The average of diesel served is 2.051 euro/litre (against 2.040), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 2 and 2.107 euro/litre (no logo 1.957).

The prices charged for LPG are positioned between 0.792 and 0.804 euro/litre (no logo 0.771). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 2.022 and 2.279 (no logo 2.152).

New increases on the horizon

«Starting from 5 February, petrol and diesel pump prices could start a new dizzying climb, with cascading effects on the national economy. From that date, in fact, the embargo on refined products from Russia will come into force – explains Codacons -. This means a reduction of 600,000 barrels of diesel per day in Europe, a quantity that European countries have purchased from Russia during 2022. The race for hoarding and the need to obtain stocks from more distant countries, such as the United States and China, will lead to higher transport costs and a general increase in the price lists of refined products, with direct effects on pump prices». For the consumer association, this is a double damage for families, who, in addition to paying more for supplies to distributors, will suffer cascading price increases for all the products transported, with an inflationary push that will be felt on the wallet