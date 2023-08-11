Fuel, petrol and diesel boosters: that’s where they cost the least

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the eve of the week of August, the rises are back on the Italian network. With international petrol prices continuing to rise yesterday, today 11 August saw a round of hikes on recommended fuel prices. Intervening are: Eni (+2 cents on diesel), Tamoil (+1 cents on petrol, +2 cents on diesel), Q8 (+1 cents on petrol, +2 cents on diesel). While awaiting incorporation of the latest movements, the national averages of prices charged at the pump are slightly up.

The price map

According to the elaborations of Lab24 – The price of petrol, which are based on the daily surveys of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the average price of petrol settles at 1.930 euros per litre, with the average provincial price highest recorded in Nuoro (1,975) and lowest in Biella (1,893). As regards diesel, the national average is 1.814 euros per litre, with the highest provincial average price in Imperia (1.870) and the lowest in Padua (1.780).

On August 8, the average daily price of petrol was 1.928 euros per litre, with the maximum in Agrigento (1.989) and the minimum in Biella (1.874). That of diesel settled at 1.807 euros per litre, with the maximum in Agrigento (1.872) and the minimum in Ascoli-Piceno (1.771).

