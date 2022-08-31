Home Business Fuel price, discount of 30 cents extended until 5 October
Fuel price, discount of 30 cents extended until 5 October

by admin
Fuel price, discount of 30 cents extended until 5 October

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, and the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, have signed the inter-ministerial decree that extends the measures currently in force to reduce the final price of fuels until 5 October. This is what is stated in a joint statement. Thus, the cut of 30 cents per liter for petrol, diesel, LPG and methane for motor vehicles is extended up to that date.

