Fuel prices still rising. Petrol per self above 1.90 euros

The race of fuels does not stop. According to the weekly data from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (Mase), published this morning, the price of petrol in self-service mode rose again to 1.929 euros per litre, diesel at 1.796 euros per litre.

Consumers are once again talking about sting holidays. The price lists are on the rise in all the Regions but it is in Lazio that the most is spent on a full tank. “Another speculation on the exodus of Italians traveling to reach their holiday destination,” says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

Self-service petrol abundantly breaks through the 1.9 euro threshold. In just one week, a full 50 liter tank costs 1 euro and 56 cents more for petrol and even 2 euro and 52 cents for diesel. In just two weeks, the crucial ones for those who are going on holiday, a liter of petrol costs almost 7 cents more, with an increase of 3.5%, equal to 3 euros and 26 cents for a full tank, while diesel is higher of almost 9 cents per litre, with a leap of 5.1%, equal to 4 euros and 34 cents per refill, 104 euros on an annual basis» continues Dona.

The spotlight is on the new measure of the average price schedule, which came into force on 1 August. «In short, the exposure of the regional average price had no effect on the price increases – says Dona -. If moral suasion could have been effective, in fact, it was above all in the first days of the entry into force of the provision, when the novelty had been advertised by all the mass media and the gas station attendant could fear the stigma of applying a higher price than the average and lose customers. But the result did not come. Not to mention, as reported in suspicious times, that the median of the prices applied by the distributors is lower than the average, therefore there are still more petrol stations encouraged to raise the price having it below the average than those encouraged to lower it».

Compared to the regions, according to the elaboration carried out by the National Consumer Union on the average data of the Mimit, Lazio is confirmed as the worst region in terms of price increase, +2.1 cents, equal to 1 euro and 5 cents, ex aequo with the Marches, which however are in 2nd place of the bad ones having a lower price per liter than Lazio (1.913 against 1.923). In third place is Friuli Venezia Giulia which, like Molise (in fourth position), has a difference with respect to the average price of August 1st equal to 2 cents per litre, 1 euro full.

Looking at the absolute price, however, Bolzano has the highest cost per liter (1.962 euros), closely followed by Puglia (1.961) and Calabria (1.955).

For diesel, on the other hand, the least convenient region in terms of variation is Molise with a jump in just 7 days of 5.1 cents per litre, 2 euros and 55 cents for a refill. In second place is Umbria, which has the same surge as Molise but a lower absolute price. Bronze medal for Campania, which, like Lazio (in 4th position), has a difference of 4.9 cents, equal to 2 euros and 45 cents full price.

In absolute value, however, even for diesel, Bolzano is still the most expensive (1.850 euros per litre), followed by Liguria (1.845) and Calabria (1.841).

The appeal to the government

The Government must intervene urgently to control fuel prices, replicating the measure of cutting excise duties adopted by the previous government. This was stated by Consumerismo No Profit, which is asking for an urgent decree to be adopted by mid-August, before the counter-exodus of the Italians.

«The petrol and diesel prices have soared in recent weeks, both due to the effect of oil prices and due to the usual speculation that accompanies the summer departures of Italians – explains the president Luigi Gabriele – A real sting on the summer holidays of the households if we consider that compared to last May, petrol costs an average of 7.1% more today, diesel even 10% more. Price increases which are added to the summer drain determined by the sharp increases in the rates of hotels, bathing establishments, restaurants, etc. ».

«The Government must intervene as soon as possible, with an urgent decree to be adopted before August 15th through which to order the cut in excise duties on fuel: a reduction in excise duties of 10 euro cents per liter would be enough (12.2 cents also considering the VAT) to determine a net saving of 6.1 euros when full, which would allow Italians to save a total of around 200 million euros just on the cost of refueling on the occasion of the August counter-exodus» concludes Gabriele.

