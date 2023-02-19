The death knell of fuel vehicles was sounded again in continental Europe.

On February 14 local time, the European Parliament in Strasbourg voted 340 in favor, 279 against, and 21 abstentions. Minivan Zero Emissions Protocol. The goal of the agreement is to stop the sale of new petrol cars and vans in the EU27 starting in 2035.

Moreover, the new legislation also mentions – “by 2035, the carbon dioxide emissions of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will be reduced to zero”.

This means that not only pure fuel vehicles cannot be sold, but even hybrid vehicles, the favorite of European car companies, cannot be sold. Only 100% zero-emission models such as pure electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel vehicles can be sold.

From the birth of the first car in continental Europe in 1885, to the European Parliament’s vote to ban the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035, the development of the entire internal combustion engine has only been a mere 150 years.

If the results of the votes of more than 600 people are really to give the internal combustion engine a death sentence on the European continent, then everyone should feel sorry for Karl Benz.

What’s more, it is the “unbeatable” electric vehicle that is going to replace the internal combustion engine to drive the course of human history. In the article “Don’t be in a hurry to ring the death knell for fuel vehicles” published by Huxiu Automobile not long ago, a large number of netizens came forward to speak out for fuel vehicles.

For example, many domestic netizens questioned the environmental protection attributes of electric vehicles:

“Battery pollution is far greater than gasoline, no one dares to mention this matter”

“I don’t know what to do with old batteries”

Some netizens also started the rhythm directly in situ:

“Continue and insist on buying fuel vehicles”

“If you have 400,000, you must choose BBA without thinking. Whoever buys Wei Xiaoli will be very smart.”

Now that Europe, as the birthplace of automobiles, has already sounded the death knell of fuel vehicles, will China, as a “latecomer”, still stick to internal combustion engine technology? If the European Union really wants to ban the sale of fuel vehicles, wouldn’t Chinese car companies have a greater chance of making money in Europe?

Twelve years later, Europeans will no longer be able to buy gasoline trucks

The issue of “banning the sale of fuel vehicles in 2035” has been arguing among European countries.

Jens Gieseke, a German member of the European Parliament who dissented, said: “Europe is driving its car industry to a dead end. Banning internal combustion engines will make new cars more expensive, lose thousands of jobs and lead to the decline of Europe’s core industries.” In addition, BMW Group CEO Zipse also said: “The world is experiencing uncertainty every day, and any long-term policy of more than ten years is premature.”

There is also French media commenting on this: It’s over, after 2035, you will not be able to buy fuel vehicles in Europe…

The “death sentence” for the internal combustion engine is part of the EU’s “Fit for 55” climate package – which aims to cut climate-damaging emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and Achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

As the main means of transportation for Europeans, cars actually account for less than 15% of the EU’s total carbon dioxide emissions. But to help meet the continent’s “Carbon 55” climate goals, combustion engines must be banned.

For most multinational car companies, supporting the “burning ban” now is tantamount to going to the execution ground. According to a report by the international environmental protection organization Greenpeace, none of the world‘s top 10 automakers are transforming quickly enough to achieve the goal of controlling the temperature of 1.5°C. Among them, in terms of the proportion of zero-emission vehicle sales in 2021, only three car companies, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Renault, exceeded 5%, and Toyota, the lowest, recorded only 0.18%.

(Source: Greenpeace)

“Zero-emission vehicles” is a fearful term in the eyes of these car companies. In the EU’s ban, the definition of zero-emission vehicles is: including pure electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles, excluding hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

In short, as long as it is filled with gasoline, it is prohibited.

Judging from the data for 2022, the proportion of plug-in hybrid vehicles in Europe is the highest in the world, reaching 38%. During the same period, China‘s plug-in mix accounted for 22%, and the United States was 19%. It can be seen that if all hybrids and plug-in hybrids are cut off in 2035, European car companies will die again.

Unlike the European Union’s “one size fits all” approach to fuel vehicles, my country’s hybrid models are somewhat tolerant. As long as the “future trend” is pure electric vehicles, consumers can choose by themselves.

In 2020, according to the “New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035)” issued by the General Office of the State Council, several key nodes are mentioned: for example, by 2025, the sales of new energy vehicles will reach About 20%; by 2035, pure electric vehicles will become the mainstream of new sales vehicles, vehicles in the public sector will be fully electrified, and fuel cell vehicles will be commercialized.

After all, my country has a vast territory, spanning 5,500 kilometers from north to south, and pure electric driving alone is not enough to cover all travel scenarios. France, the largest country in the European Union, has a land area of ​​only 550,000 square kilometers. Driving a pure tram from France to neighboring Spain and Italy will not cause too much battery life anxiety.

The internal combustion engine can also play auxiliary

In China, pure electric vehicles are still unable to carry the burden, but pure fuel has lost its status.

According to data from the Passenger Passenger Association, a total of 20.543 million vehicles will be retailed in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 1.9%. It is worth noting that the retail sales of fuel vehicles were 14.868 million, a year-on-year decrease of 2.302 million; the retail sales of new energy vehicles were 5.674 million, a net increase of 2.687 million year-on-year. Comparing the two, whether it is due to the promotion of various policies or the blessing of environmental protection concepts, it seems that fuel vehicles are losing consumers and have already flowed to new energy sources.

You have to accept the fact that there are fewer and fewer pure fuel vehicles available to Chinese consumers.

According to statistics, only 75 new models of fuel vehicles will be launched in 2022. A total of 93 new energy vehicle models will be launched in 2022, especially in the third quarter, which reached a relatively high level of 31 models, and also reached a relatively high level of 24 models in the fourth quarter.

In essence, it is still because the regulation of emissions is becoming more and more stringent, and the efficiency of internal combustion engines has entered a bottleneck, it is difficult to significantly reduce emissions by simply relying on the iteration of internal combustion engines. Therefore, motor assistance is needed to improve the working efficiency of the internal combustion engine, so as to achieve the purpose of energy saving and emission reduction.

The simple understanding of hybrid is that it has both the engine of a fuel vehicle and the motor of an electric vehicle, which can burn oil and use electricity. Roughly divided into types, gasoline-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid, the former cannot be charged, and the latter can be charged with a charging gun. Although their emissions are different and the degree of energy saving is different, they are all supported by policies in the Chinese market.

In October 2022, the “Energy-saving and New Energy Vehicle Technology Roadmap 2.0″ released by the Society of Automotive Engineers of China clearly stated that by 2035, the annual sales of energy-saving and new energy vehicles will each account for 50%, and the automobile industry will realize electrification transformation. ; At the same time, all traditional energy vehicles will be hybrid vehicles – in short, it is to let hybrid vehicles replace pure fuel vehicles and share the market with pure electric vehicles.

Indeed, as a transitional solution, hybrids solve the commercial and technical difficulties that cannot be eradicated by pure electric vehicles at present:

First of all, expensive batteries make cars more and more expensive.

In new energy vehicles, the cost of the battery can account for half of the cost of the vehicle. Most of the low-end pure electric vehicles are equivalent to selling a large battery, along with four sofas and a screen. For example, last year, the cost of lithium iron phosphate batteries increased by about 200 yuan per kWh, and the cost of a battery for a 50 kWh model rose by nearly 10,000 yuan.

The currently popular extended-range electric vehicles are essentially “opportunistic”. It uses a relatively small battery, coupled with the internal combustion engine to continuously charge the battery, and can easily achieve a range of thousands of kilometers. In contrast, pure electric vehicles need to spend an additional 100,000 yuan to achieve a battery life of 1,000 kilometers. For example, the optional Kirin battery for Jikrypton 001 needs 103,000 yuan.

As BMW Group CEO Zipse said: “We don’t want gasoline cars to be forced out of the stage of history. It would be a very dangerous thing.”

It seems that only hybrid vehicles can really replace fuel vehicles without consumers having to bear higher costs. The DM-i 2023 Champion Edition model of BYD Qin PLUS can be as low as the original fuel model. This means that from the perspective of vehicle cost, hybrid vehicles and fuel vehicles have been on par.

Secondly, it is infrastructure construction, which needs to be piled up with money.

The most anxious time for pure electric vehicles is whether to charge or continue driving after the battery life drops below 50%. With the continuous improvement of energy density, the charging time is gradually increasing. Swapping batteries can solve part of the anxiety, but more pure electric vehicle users need to spend a lot of extra time for charging. If the inventory continues to expand, the phenomenon of running out of charging resources in core cities and regions will become more and more serious.

The infrastructure problem of charging facilities is actually more serious in Europe than in China. According to a report by McKinsey to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) in 2022, the current pile-to-vehicle ratio in Europe is 1:13, and this set of data in China is 1:2.7 – which means that China is about every 3 Each electric vehicle corresponds to one charging pile, while in Europe, 13 vehicles grab one charging pile.

According to McKinsey’s estimates, the EU27 needs at least 3.4 million operating public charging points by 2030, and to increase renewable energy capacity, Europe’s future electric vehicles will need to run on cleaner electricity. All in all, the cumulative cost of the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in the EU could exceed €240 billion by 2030.

(Source: McKinsey)

Finally, there is the “protracted battle” of battery recycling.

In 2022, the sales volume of automobiles in China will be 20.54 million. According to the calculation of the 80% share of pure electric vehicles in 2035 in the “Plan”, its volume will be about 16 million. This means that by then, 16 million power batteries will flow into the market every year.

In the same way, based on the 11.2869 million European car sales in 2022, all sales will be converted to pure electric vehicles in 2035, with an approximate volume of 11-15 million vehicles. By then, the European market will produce at least 10 million power batteries every year.

According to the data of Gaogong Lithium Grid in 2021, China‘s power battery recycling capacity was about 1.2 million tons at that time, but the actual annual recycling amount was only five to one sixth of the capacity. This means that a large number of batteries cannot actually be recycled through formal channels.

According to the division of labor of the regulatory authorities, in many links of power battery recycling, the power battery manufacturer is the main person responsible for recycling, while car companies and battery leasing companies are responsible for the management of battery recycling. However, there is no clear pricing mechanism for domestic power battery recycling. The informal market adopts bidding to recycle batteries. Small workshops are willing to give car owners more money, so batteries will naturally not flow into the hands of formal companies.

Fortunately, Europe has gone further in terms of battery recycling system. Currently, the Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/EC) and the Battery Recycling Directive (2006/66/EC) are the legislative basis for battery recycling in EU countries. As for the subject of responsibility, the EU is different from China. The EU requires all links in the battery production chain, including manufacturers, sellers, recyclers and consumers, to be obliged to recycle.

But like building charging piles, European car companies need to bear extremely huge capital investment. This made it difficult for those car companies to survive. They can only choose to hold together to keep warm, or completely “lie down” and wait for the “big knife” of the ban to finally wave down.

write at the end

The ban on the sale of fuel vehicles in the European Union is actually a positive signal for Chinese car companies, but it does not mean that “money” is boundless.

In 2022, with 3.111 million vehicles, China will surpass Germany to become the world‘s second largest car exporter, second only to Japan. Among them, China exported about 680,000 new energy vehicles, an increase of about 120% over 2021.

But this achievement is not something to be proud of, because there are not many Chinese brand cars that are actually sold to the EU. According to the Merics Mercator China Institute report, in the 15 months to March 2022, Chinese brand vehicles accounted for only 2% of China‘s new energy vehicle exports to the EU. The main European exports are contributed by Tesla China, MG, Polestar, BMW and other brands.

However, European officials regard Chinese new energy vehicles as a threat, which is itself a recognition of domestic brands.

EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans warned MEPs: “Let me remind you that between last year and the end of this year, China will launch 80 models of electric vehicles on the international market, and these are good cars with a high cost performance. Also, these models are going to be cheaper and cheaper, so we need to take action as early as possible, we don’t want to lose the proud industry of the car to someone else.”

It’s time for European foreigners to see the new three major components of China‘s new energy vehicles – big color TV, big sofa, and big refrigerator.