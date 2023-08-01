Fuels, billboards with petrol prices are on the way: here’s where it costs the most

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Mimit publishes the average prices of fuels on its website: the national average on the motorway and that Region by Region. Starting today, the data will have to be displayed by the distribution systems in the area, with the aim – underlined by the government – of promoting transparency. The national average for self-service on the motorway is 1.984 euros per liter for petrol and 1.854 euros per liter for diesel. Territorially, the highest prices for green are those in the autonomous province of Bolzano at 1.945 euros per liter and in Puglia at 1.943 euros. Below the threshold of 1.9 euros, the Marches at 1.892 and the Veneto at 1.898.

We can speak of upward adjustments on the fuel network. According to Quotidiano Energia, the national averages of petrol and diesel prices charged at the pump show small upward adjustments following the increases decided in recent days by operators. And a new intervention was recorded today by Tamoil, rising by 2 cents on the recommended prices of the two products.

Coming to the detail of the trend on the national network, based on the elaboration by Qe of the data communicated by the managers to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 31 July, the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.913 euros per liter ( 1.912 the previous survey), with the various brands ranging between 1.897 and 1.935 euros per liter (no logo 1.896).

The average price charged for diesel self is 1.767 euros per liter (compared to 1.766), with the companies between 1.760 and 1.788 euros per liter (no logo 1.747). As for the fuel served, the average price charged for petrol is 2.047 euros/litre (2.045 the previous figure), with colored plants with prices between 1.978 and 2.127 euros per liter (no logo 1.948). The average of diesel served is 1.903 euros per liter (against 1.900), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.844 and 1.978 euros/litre (no logo 1.800). The prices charged for LPG are positioned between 0.713 and 0.734 euros per liter (no logo 0.690). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 1.402 and 1.476 (no logo 1.419).

