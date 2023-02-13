Listen to the audio version of the article

Diesel is once again cheaper than petrol. The change in trend observed in recent days in many plants is now also evident in the national averages of the prices charged. For the first time since the end of August the average prices of diesel in self-service and serviced mode are in fact lower than those of petrol. This is thanks to a more marked decline in diesel which continued over the weekend also with Tamoil’s intervention on the recommended price of the product on Saturday (-1 cent).

Gasoline prices

As for international prices, it should be noted that on Friday they closed on a rebound on both petrol and diesel. Coming to the detail of the Italian network, based on the elaboration by Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 12 February, the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.864 euro/litre (1.867 the data from Friday), with the various brands ranging between 1.859 and 1.872 euro/litre (no logo 1.863).

See up-to-date diesel and petrol prices

The average price charged for diesel self is 1.857 euro/litre (against 1.869), with the companies between 1.847 and 1.872 euro/litre (no logo 1.854). On petrol served, the average price charged is 2.006 euro/litre (2.009 the value on Friday) with colored systems with prices between 1.948 and 2.074 euro/litre (no logo 1.915). The average diesel served is 2.000 euro/litre (against 2.012), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.934 and 2.056 euro/litre (no logo 1.906). The prices charged for LPG are positioned between 0.797 and 0.829 euro/litre (no logo 0.806). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 1.885 and 2.142 (no logo 2.014).