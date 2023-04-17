Fuels: LPG prices down, petrol up and diesel stable

Listen to the audio version of the article

Average gasoline prices rose, reflecting last week’s increases. The diesel, on the other hand, was stable. As for the latest movements, it should be noted a cut of 2 cents on the recommended price of LPG decided by Eni on Saturday. On the international prices front, both petrol and diesel closed lower on Friday.

Coming to the detail of the Italian network, based on the elaboration by Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 16 April, the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.893 euro/litre (1.888 in the previous survey), with the various brands ranging between 1.886 and 1.901 euro/litre (no logo 1.890). The average price charged for diesel self is 1.772 euro/litre (against 1.773), with average prices ranging between 1.755 and 1.787 euro/litre (no logo 1.765).

On petrol served, the average price charged rose to 2.029 euro/litre (compared to 2.024) with colored systems with prices between 1.973 and 2.103 euro/litre (no logo 1.941). The average of diesel served remains at 1.915 euros/litre, with the companies’ points of sale between 1.849 and 1.991 euros/litre (no logo 1.819). The prices charged for LPG are between 0.783 and 0.801 euros/litre (no logo 0.772). . Finally, methane shows average prices between 1.618 and 1.702 euro/kg (no logo 1.681).

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus)