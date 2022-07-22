Listen to the audio version of the article

Fuel prices still falling on the network: petrol in self-service mode is 1.968 euros per liter. This is today’s analysis developed by Quotidiano Energia. “With the international prices of petroleum products that closed Thursday in sharp decline”, the report reads, “the recommended prices on the network suffer further reductions, Eni moves again, which drops by 3 cents on petrol and diesel and Q8 which decreases by 2 cents both fuels. The monitoring of prices shows average prices practiced downstream of the latest cuts ».

In particular, based on the processing of Quotidiano Energia on the data communicated by the operators to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development, updated at 8 am on 21 July, the average national price of petrol in self mode is 1.968 euros per liter; the average price charged for self diesel is 1,926 euros per liter. As regards the mode with service, for petrol the average price charged is 2.111 euros per liter; the average diesel served is 2.072 euros per liter. The prices of LPG are between 0.825 and 0.843 euros per liter. The average price of CNG for cars is between 2,026 and 2,343 euros per kilogram.