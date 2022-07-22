Home Business Fuels, prices on the network are still dropping: self gasoline at 1,968 per liter
Business

Fuels, prices on the network are still dropping: self gasoline at 1,968 per liter

by admin
Fuels, prices on the network are still dropping: self gasoline at 1,968 per liter

Fuel prices still falling on the network: petrol in self-service mode is 1.968 euros per liter. This is today’s analysis developed by Quotidiano Energia. “With the international prices of petroleum products that closed Thursday in sharp decline”, the report reads, “the recommended prices on the network suffer further reductions, Eni moves again, which drops by 3 cents on petrol and diesel and Q8 which decreases by 2 cents both fuels. The monitoring of prices shows average prices practiced downstream of the latest cuts ».

In particular, based on the processing of Quotidiano Energia on the data communicated by the operators to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development, updated at 8 am on 21 July, the average national price of petrol in self mode is 1.968 euros per liter; the average price charged for self diesel is 1,926 euros per liter. As regards the mode with service, for petrol the average price charged is 2.111 euros per liter; the average diesel served is 2.072 euros per liter. The prices of LPG are between 0.825 and 0.843 euros per liter. The average price of CNG for cars is between 2,026 and 2,343 euros per kilogram.

See also  Agreement finalized at Mise: Corneliani restarts from the newco co-financed by Invitalia

You may also like

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage...

Degree redemption for retirement, how do tax deductions...

iPhone 14 mass production is imminent, Foxconn reappears...

The first trucks with the pieces of the...

If you refuse to accept it and be...

Federer loses on the stock market. From the...

Ex Ilva cuts emissions: “Environmental works fully operational”

Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd....

Never so many properties at auction. Boom in...

It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy