a few days ago, Fujifilm officially released the latest flagship mirrorless camera X-H2 of the X series, becoming the world ‘s first APS-C digital camera with a breakthrough of 40 million pixels. The camera is equipped with a new back-illuminated 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and a high-speed X-Processor 5 processor.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

Fuji X-H2 has the minimum sensitivity of ISO125, the electronic shutter speed can reach up to 1/180000 seconds, the built-in 5-axis anti-shake can support 7-stop shutter compensation,It is the first model of the Fuji X series with pixel-shift photography, which can record 20 frames with a single shutter to generate an image of about 160 million pixels.

For video,The Fuji X-H2 is the first APS-C camera to support 8K/30P Apple ProRes internal recording.It supports internal recording of 4:2:2 10bit color depth 8K 30p video and 8 supersampling 4K video, and can shoot up to about 160 minutes of 8K/30P video.

Let’s take a look at the official real shot of the Fuji X-H2: