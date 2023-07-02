Fujian Hengerda Company Revolutionizes Functional Components with Breakthrough Technology

Fujian Hengerda Company Breaks Through “Stuck Neck” Technology in Functional Components of Mid-to-High-End Equipment

July 2, Fujian – Fujian Hengda New Materials Co., Ltd., a national high-tech enterprise specializing in new metal materials, has successfully overcome the “stuck neck” technology in functional components of mid-to-high-end equipment. Instead of relying on imports, the company developed the “industrial mother machine” by adding sharp tools to their production process.

Hengerda, located in Licheng District, Putian City, has been deeply involved in the industry for nearly 30 years and has become a leading enterprise in the field of metal cutting tools. The company’s die-cutting tool product, die steel, has maintained the world‘s largest market share for over a decade. Leveraging its core advantages in metal heat treatment technology, metal material processing technology, and automation special equipment manufacturing, Hengerda decided to tackle the challenge of “import substitution” in high-precision rolling functional components.

In 2017, Hengerda formed a tackling team, consisting of elite professionals from various production links, to explore the manufacture of linear guides. The team faced numerous failures and doubts during the design and production process but remained persistent in their efforts. After years of experimentation and adjustments, the team finally made a breakthrough in 2022, successfully developing a linear guide capable of replacing imported products.

Lin Quan, the general manager of Hengerda’s functional components business department, highlighted the significance of the achievement: “The performance and quality of this new product can replace imported products and meet most of the needs of the domestic market.”

The linear guide rail, a seemingly ordinary component, plays a crucial role in the accuracy of the “industrial mother machine” and is essential for the manufacturing of heavy equipment. The development of high-end equipment manufacturing is a key direction for the country, and overcoming the challenges in the field of functional components has become a priority.

Hengerda has already developed 5 series and 125 models of linear guides and sliders, with 95 models already in mass production. These products can be applied to automated production lines in various industries such as CNC machine tools, industrial robots, and rail transit. The company aims to gradually replace similar imported products with their stable and reliable alternative.

Looking ahead, Hengerda plans to consolidate its leading advantages, actively develop new technologies, processes, products, equipment, and materials. The company also aims to expand the application fields of its products and accelerate its footprint in the global market. With its breakthrough in functional components, Hengerda is paving the way for the development of high-end equipment manufacturing in China.

