Fujian Innovation and Development Conference: Strengthening Financial Capital to Empower Real Economy

Fujian Holds Conference to Promote Financial Capital Serving Real Economy

FUZHOU – The 2023 Financial Capital Serving Real Economy Fujian Innovation and Development Conference took place in Fuzhou on October 16. The conference brought together various government officials and experts to discuss strategies and initiatives to enhance the role of financial capital in supporting the development of the real economy.

Zhou Zuyi, Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of the coexistence and prosperity of the economy and finance. He emphasized that when the economy prospers, finance prospers, and vice versa. Zhou Zuyi stressed that Fujian will focus on promoting financial capital to empower the real economy and promote deep economic and financial integration.

One of the key measures discussed during the conference is the implementation of the campaign to list hundreds of companies. This initiative aims to smoothen the “main channels” and facilitate companies’ access to capital markets. Furthermore, participants actively discussed the creation of a “specialized, special, and new” special board in the regional equity market to support the listing and financing of scientific research enterprises and private companies, contributing to improved quality and efficiency of financial capital services for the real economy.

Zhou Zuyi also emphasized the importance of reform and innovative development in the field of financial capital. Inclusive finance and green finance reform pilot work were highlighted as areas to focus on. Additionally, support for enterprises to make use of innovative financing tools in the capital market was encouraged. To ensure a healthy financial sector, Zhou Zuyi stated the importance of strengthening supervision and standardizing the development of various types of capital to prevent and resolve financial risks.

During the conference, Xiao Gang, former Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, emphasized the significance of accelerating investment-side reform. Highlighting the benefits of investment-side reform, Xiao Gang mentioned that it plays a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of small and medium-sized investors and improving the efficiency of capital market reform.

The event also witnessed the signing of more than 40 cooperation projects and the launching ceremony of the “National Equity Transfer System and Beijing Stock Exchange Fujian Service Base.”

Disclaimer: The content provided in this article only serves as a reference and does not constitute substantive investment advice. All operations carried out based on this information are at your own risk.

Share this: Facebook

X

