Fujiko Industrial (00927) released its interim results. Loss attributable to shareholders of HK$4.224 million narrowed by 82% year-on-year. Interim dividend of 2 HK cents per share
Business

Fujiko Industrial(00927) released its results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with revenue of HK$531 million, a year-on-year increase of 28.9%; loss attributable to shareholders of HK$4.224 million, a year-on-year decrease of 82%; basic loss per share of HK$0.99 cents, proposed An interim dividend of HK2.0 cents per share was declared.

During the period, the Group strengthened economies of scale and implemented effective staff cost control. Although the benefits were partially offset by the increase in raw material costs due to changes in product mix, gross profit still surged by 76.1% to HK$91.5 million.

