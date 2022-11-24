You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, don’t miss it.[点击进入活动页面]

Fujiko Industrial(00927) released its results for the six months ended September 30, 2022, with revenue of HK$531 million, a year-on-year increase of 28.9%; loss attributable to shareholders of HK$4.224 million, a year-on-year decrease of 82%; basic loss per share of HK$0.99 cents, proposed An interim dividend of HK2.0 cents per share was declared.

During the period, the Group strengthened economies of scale and implemented effective staff cost control. Although the benefits were partially offset by the increase in raw material costs due to changes in product mix, gross profit still surged by 76.1% to HK$91.5 million.

