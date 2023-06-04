Full hotels and restaurants: record summer tourism is imminent

Full hotels and restaurants: Asian guests are likely to ensure a record summer – but Switzerland is out for boys Forecasters agree: In summer, the hotels and restaurants in Switzerland are full. Guests from Asia in particular could set a record. However, Switzerland has a hard time with local guests and young people from Germany, for example.

Won’t be alone in summer: Tourists in Grindelwald. Bild: Alekampo/iStockphoto

“There is no over-tourism in Switzerland”: Swiss Tourism boss Martin Nydegger announced the tariff to those compatriots who complain about tourist groups and full gondola lifts at the beginning of the week. Only on a few days in this country in a few places do you have a lot of people he told the NZZ. It remains to be seen whether he has calmed the spirits with this. One thing is certain: a record summer is imminent. And the Swiss tourism boss doesn’t want to let this business spoil him.