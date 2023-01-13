Listen to the audio version of the article

Honda relaunches the Jazz range with the 2023 model year which includes aesthetic innovations inside and out, as well as an unprecedented top-of-the-range version with a more performing vocation, the Advance Sport to which more power is added for the hybrid engine, the only one available without sacrificing sustainability and fuel efficiency. The new Advance Sport version, in particular, features an exclusive color scheme and a front bumper with a specific finish.

Advance Sport with a new look



The grille is reticular in a sportier version, the side mirrors in glossy black and the 16-inch alloy wheels complete the look of the Jazz e:Hev. Inside, the Advance Sport benefits from specific improvements that enhance the sportiness of the e:Hev. The seats are finished in a combination of black and gray synthetic suede, while both the new three-spoke steering wheel and center armrest and door panels also have contrasting yellow stitching.

More power for the e:Hev powertrain



The full hybrid e:Hev powertrain includes two electric motors, in addition to the petrol unit plus three driving modes to offer high levels of efficiency and usability especially in urban traffic. The e:Hev system which has been revised: increases efficiency, drivability and power. The electric traction now has 10 kW equal to 14 hp more for a total power of 90 kW equal to 122 hp with the engine with generator function more powerful by 8 kW for a peak of 78 kW equal to 106 hp.

The support petrol unit has also been improved



The 1,500 cc petrol unit has gained 7 kW and now offers up to 79 kW equal to 107 hp, while torque remains at 131 Nm. The full hybrid system produces Honda CO2 emissions of 102 g/km or 106 g/km for the Advance Sport variant. The transmission has also been revised and now offers improved smoothness and handling for a more engaging driving experience.

The revised transmission and the new suspension



To further differentiate the Advance Sport from the rest of the range, the accelerator pedal mapping has been revised to deliver more power and improved response characteristics. The gearbox has also been revised to give the internal combustion engine a higher shift point at 6,300 rpm. In order to make better use of the driving dynamics of the new Advance Sport trim level, specific changes have been introduced to the suspensions.