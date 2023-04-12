12 companies are showing new technologies and innovations at the Lower Saxony joint stand “Energy and Industrial Supply” (stand C61 in hall 13) at the Hannover Messe from April 17 to 21, 2023.

Joint stand of Lower Saxony Energy

Hanover, April 11, 2023. Lower Saxony is on the way to playing a central role in the European hydrogen economy. The companies in Lower Saxony are correspondingly innovative when it comes to the production, storage and use of hydrogen and other services for industry. Twelve of them will show their technologies and innovations at the Hannover Messe 2023. They will present themselves at the Lower Saxony joint stand “Energy and Industrial Supply” (stand C61 in hall 13).

The Hanover Fair will take place from April 17 to 21, 2023 under the main theme “Industrial Transformation – Making the Difference”. At the world‘s leading trade fair for industry, around 4,000 companies from the mechanical engineering, electrical and digital industries as well as the energy industry will be showing technologies and solutions for a networked and climate-neutral industry: from the digitization and automation of complex production processes to the use of hydrogen for the energy supply of factories to the Application of software to measure and reduce the carbon footprint.

More than 500 companies will present solutions for using hydrogen in industry. They bring products and solutions that improve energy efficiency and gradually replace fossil fuels. In Hall 13, the exhibitors will focus on topics such as CO2-neutral production, digital energy, e-mobility and charging infrastructure, energy efficiency, energy management as well as hydrogen and fuel cells.

In this environment, the twelve companies present themselves on the 222 square meter Lower Saxony “Energy and Industrial Supply” joint stand. As a flat and coastal state, Lower Saxony has the optimal conditions to become the No. 1 hydrogen state and will make a significant contribution to achieving climate neutrality throughout Germany by 2045. In addition, as the second largest German federal state, Lower Saxony is a strong business location with an excellent infrastructure and fast road connections , rail, air and water.

The following companies are represented at the Lower Saxony “Energy and Industrial Supply” joint stand:

> AMBARtec AG from Hanover is a technology company specializing in energy and hydrogen storage. Their HyCS® technology is a robust storage process based on hydrogen and iron oxide, the first storage modules will be delivered in 2023.

> Aspens GmbH from Hanover has specialized in the research and application of hydrogen and offers cross-industry technologies, products, solutions and services for the entire hydrogen energy industry chain.

> Green hydrogen mobility for agriculture: With its lighthouse project H2Agrar, CEC Haren GmbH & Co. KG from Haren (Ems) has developed a cross-sectoral overall energy system to supply the rural model region of Haren.

> The Generation H2 of the Hanover region – business and employment promotion is an association of well-known companies, research institutions and associations that want to jointly promote the use of CO2-neutral energy sources from renewable sources.

> LB.systems GmbH from Braunschweig specializes in sustainable energy storage solutions for private households, companies and network operators. Their solutions are based on 2nd-life batteries from electric vehicles to minimize the environmental impact of battery production.

> nass magnet GmbH from Hanover is an international leader in the field of compact

pneumatic pilot controls and modular electromagnetic solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets valve technology for various control technology applications.

> The Lower Saxony Hydrogen Network (NWN) from Hanover is a joint project of the Lower Saxony Climate Protection and Energy Agency as well as the German Federation of Trade Unions and the Lower Saxony business associations. NWN advises the players in the hydrogen economy from politics, industry and science.

> Celle-based OneSubsea GmbH is a global system and service provider for the offshore energy market and the competence center for some of the world‘s best subsea production and flow control systems. Among other things, the company is developing a new solution for connecting offshore wind farms to the grid.

> Scandex AG from Goslar is a world leader in the manufacture of anti-corrosion products. The main areas of application are the preservation of sea freight and the long-term storage of machines and systems.

> THHIMA GmbH & Co. KG is a company for the

Planning of energy storage concepts up to their monitoring and administration. The focus is on battery systems for residential buildings, agriculture and sustainability issues.

> The Salzgitter Hydrogen Campus supports the Salzgitter region in establishing a regional hydrogen economy and developing it into a model region for the decarbonization of industry. The campus brings together players from industry, politics and science in the region and is involved in research projects.

> Waste2Value GmbH from Hanover develops and operates plants based on the Waste2Value process of chemical recycling. Among other things, they produce usable process heat and high-purity hydrogen as a fuel for mobile and stationary fuel cells.

The Lower Saxony joint stand is organized by FAIRworldwide Messe- und Veranstaltungsmanagement GmbH on behalf of the Lower Saxony Ministry of Economics, Transport, Building and Digitization.

Exhibitors have the unique opportunity to present themselves and their services in personal contact – optimal conditions for acquiring new customers and customer care without wastage with direct dialogue and immediate feedback. Trade fair experts such as FAIRworldwide take care of the organizational preparation. This significantly reduces the effort in the company and leaves room for the implementation of company-specific content – because only a successful trade fair participation supports the marketing goals, is a strong instrument of external presentation and has an effect on the corporate identity.

