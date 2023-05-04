Full of news for the Ttg Travel Experience

Listen to the audio version of the article

The sixtieth edition of Ttg Travel Experience, a real tourism marketplace, organized by Ieg-Italian Exhibition Group, will take place from 11 to 13 October 2023. This year two new market segments will be approached: foreign destinations in the Mediterranean with Ttg Med; and luxury tourism with Luxury Event by Ttg, a match between buyers and sellers of high-end services: destinations, hospitality, airlines, services and experiences. Among the other innovations, there is a format designed for the design of solutions for tourist hospitality which collects the legacy of Sia Hospitality Design, Sun Beach&Outdoor Style, Superfaces and also includes the Greenscape novelty. This space is aimed at key professional figures in the management of the hospitality industry: in a single event, a complete catalog of the best Made in Italy companies, starting from furnishing trends for the hôtellerie, to camping outdoors and glamping, coatings and materials for architecture, equipment and furnishings for seaside tourism, ending with the novelties of Greenscape for designing outdoor or indoor spaces such as, for example, gardens, terraces or greenhouses. All in line with travellers’ need for a guest experience. The 2023 edition of Ttg Travel Experience will be divided into three main exhibition areas: the Italy section, which aggregates the national tourist offer, the Global Village with the offer of tour operators and companies of products and services for tourism, and The World with all foreign destinations. There will also be BeActive, dedicated to active tourism in nature. Three arenas are planned for the next edition of TTG where professionals, analysts, associations and key people will pool data, trends and prospects for the B2B public. We are also working on the contents of Think Future, the rich schedule that will provide updated contents and tools to the community of tourism professionals. Book&Go are back, to tell agency clients about travel with new perspectives, and Ttg Star, which rewards key figures in Italian tourism. And Vision +24 is back, the appointment that inspires the tourism industry of the near future by presenting trends and innovations in the global world of consumption.