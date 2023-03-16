Recently, Nubia released the Z50 Ultra, which has amazed a large number of users with its high screen-to-body ratio and under-screen camera design. It is known as the beauty ceiling of current full-screen mobile phones.

today,Nubia mobile phone officially announced that the first batch of Nubia Z50 Ultra has been sold out and will go on sale again on March 17.

It is reported that,The Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with the latest generation of under-screen camera technology, and the front adopts an extreme micro-edge design, bringing a shocking full-screen view.The rear camera module innovatively uses the parallel space design language. Two classic red circles are integrated with two main camera engines, and a large borderless glass is used for parallel division, so that the image module and the whole machine are integrated into one.

At the same time, the back of the fuselage adopts the AG flashing sand technology to realize the combination of light and matte. The matte and glitter of the fuselage are presented in front of the eyes at the same time, and the calmness and agility complement each other.

In the core configuration,The Nubia Z50 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch AMOLED flexible direct screen, is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, has a battery capacity of 5000mAh, and supports 80W wired flash charging.

In addition, Nubia Z50 Ultra is equipped with MyOS13 system, the system firmware is small, there are few advertisements, and the system is more pure and smooth. In order to maintain a lightweight and pure system, the MyOS 13 system only has 8 non-uninstallable applications. In addition, MyOS13 is equipped with time-space Venus super live wallpaper and climber, traveler behavior lock screen, as well as a full range of privacy and security protection.