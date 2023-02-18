Full self-driving or crashing?Tesla recalls 360,000 vehicles Musk: upgrade software

On Thursday local time, a safety recall notice was posted on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), stating that,Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles in the U.S. that were equipped with the Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Beta.

As for the reason for the recall, the notice pointed out that the FSD test version system may cause the affected vehicles to perform unsafe behaviors near the intersection, such as crossing the intersection directly in the turning lane, entering the parking lot without coming to a complete stop Sign-controlled intersections, or enter the intersection quickly if the yellow traffic signal is flashing.

Additionally, the FSD Beta system may also have issues “responding appropriately to speed limit changes”.

Affected vehicles include the following models: Model S and Model X from 2016-2023, Model 3 from 2017-2023, and Model Y from 2020-2023, these vehicles have installed or are installing FSD Beta,Tesla will send software updates to cars through “over-the-air (OTA) upgrades”to solve these problems,

In fact, in January this year, NHTSA had issued a notice to Tesla on this matter, but in the first few days after receiving the notice, Tesla met with NHTSA several times and expressed disagreement with its analysis results. On the 1st, Tesla finally decided to carry out the recall, saying that it was “out of very careful consideration.”

However, the CEO of Tesla was obviously not very happy about the “recall”, saying on Twitter: “Using the word ‘recall’ to describe over-the-air software updates is an anachronism, just plain wrong!” and emphasized that this security flaw can be fixed through software updates.