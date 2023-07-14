Full warehouses push down prices – the boom is over – now bikes are getting cheaper – News

Contents

While bicycles were still being bought diligently during the pandemic, many dealers stayed on their bikes this spring.

Author: Pascal Schumacher and Franziska Kohler

Especially for mountain bikes, prices are now starting to slide. This is what bicycle dealer Dominique Metz, Managing Director of Veloplus, observes: “What we have noticed is that demand has fallen sharply in the sporty mountain bike sector, be it with or without electrical support. That’s where I think discounts and maybe promotions are the biggest and most common.”

Metz expects all bikes to become around ten percent cheaper on average. The reason: the warehouses are full. The rainy spring deterred customers somewhat.

Pandemic drove bike purchases

The main reason for the rising prices were the problems with the supply chains during the corona pandemic. In addition, a large number of customers bought new bikes during the pandemic.

This is also illustrated by the figures from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG). While the value of imported bicycles has remained constant over the years, it has risen since 2019 to CHF 224 million last year.

This year the trend has reversed. Most of the supply chain problems have been resolved. Bad weather this spring kept many potential bike buyers from buying new two-wheelers for the time being.

Legend: During the pandemic there was a real bicycle boom in Switzerland, and masses of two-wheelers were bought. Now the trend seems to be over – with consequences for prices. KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer

Price cuts still not everywhere

However, not only buyers of mountain bikes and e-mountain bikes in the rather high-priced segment will benefit from the current price reductions. Children’s bikes are also getting cheaper. Since the high delivery costs caused by the corona pandemic are no longer applicable, the price-reducing effect on the rather cheap children’s bikes is even more pronounced than on other bicycles.

Those interested in conventional e-bikes, on the other hand, still have to be patient. It will be a while before prices in this segment drop. «We see that the prices are slowly developing downwards. However, the effects will only come into play next year,” says Karl Ludwig Kley, Co-CEO of the e-bike manufacturer Stromer.

