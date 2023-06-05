Fun Factory: From plasticine to Europe’s largest sex toy manufacturer

Jordis Meise is in charge of marketing at the Fun Factory and is the daughter of one of the company’s founders. Lisa Kempke / Business Insider

According to the Fun Factory in Bremen, they produce more than a million products a year – in addition to pelvic floor trainers and menstrual cups, these are mainly sex toys. The company’s first prototype dildo was created in the 1990s from the children’s play dough of the daughter of one of the founders. Today she heads the marketing of the Fun Factory. The company is the largest sex toy manufacturer in Europe – and the only one of its kind. Although the Fun Factory could produce cheaper in China, it stays in Bremen. Why? A visit.

It makes a “plop”, then the silicone hybrid of dolphin and penis is released from the mold. The employee carefully pulls the neon pink dildo out of the metal cylinder – the birth of a handmade sex toy. “And then we always shout: It’s a boy!” says Simone Kalz and laughs. She has been developing sex toys for the Fun Factory for 18 years – including dildos, vibrators and anal plugs.

The Fun Factory is the largest sex toy manufacturer in Europe. Both development and production take place in Bremen. The inconspicuous factory and office buildings are located directly on the Weser, in an industrial area near the center of Bremen. 75 people work there. Most of them have office jobs: in development, in sales, in marketing. 15 more are busy Pursue also in Los Angeles – they take care of sales and marketing specifically for the US market.

Fun Factory dildos are cast by hand in Bremen. Lisa Kempke / Business Insider

Tools and molds are self-made

The company’s small factory is located in the building directly opposite the Bremen offices. Among other things, the hand-cast dildos are made there. During our visit, one of the staff is in the process of pouring rainbow colored penises. To do this, he lets the silicone in different colors flow into the metal molds in layers. “First red, then yellow, then green, then blue and then purple,” he explains. Some finished copies are already neatly lined up on a trolley and wobble synchronously when the employee pushes it forward. “It’s a limited edition that we make every year for the Pride Season produce,” says Jordis Meise. She leads the marketing of the Fun Factory.