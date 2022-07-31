Recently, the launching ceremony of “2022 International Consumption Season·Shanghai May 5th Shopping Festival” and the first International Consumption Center City Forum were held in Shanghai. In order to promote consumption recovery and potential release, and help promote the construction of Shanghai as an international consumption center city, Yuexing Group, a large-scale commercial service enterprise in Shanghai, actively responded to the call. Special economy” and other themes, launched the “‘Interesting’ Moon Star Affordable GO” activity.

On the basis of the continuation of the content of the previous two events, the two physical business platforms of Yuexing Group, Global Harbor and Yuexing Home Furnishing, have jointly launched the action plan of “10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 Home Furnishings” through offline activities in more than 100 cities. Brand promotion, 10,000 products to 10,000 households service, 100 million yuan subsidy distribution and many other services, help the market to recover and stimulate the enthusiasm of citizens and consumers to consume.