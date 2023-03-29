Fund manager Andreas Beck has a doctorate in mathematics and focuses on broad diversification when investing. Andreas Beck

He used to be a locksmith trainee, today he is one of the best-known fund managers in Germany: Andreas Beck, the head behind the Global Portfolio One fund. With his fund he manages more than 400 million euros.

But the path to becoming a renowned investment professional was not smooth. After the eighth grade, Beck dropped out of school and trained as a locksmith. “I didn’t like school, so I thought I’d rather work,” the 57-year-old told Business Insider.

However, he noticed that he was a bad locksmith and so he went back to school to catch up on his Abitur. He then studied mathematics and philosophy and then received his doctorate in logic.

Beck’s fund represents 98 percent of the global market capitalization

Beck began his career at the Munich Re insurance group and later switched to a software company. In 2015 he founded the Institute for Wealth Creation – for 20 years he advised banks and asset managers. In 2019 he founded the fund Global Portfolio One. His strategy: bet on everything.