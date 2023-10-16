Home » Fund manager: These six stocks will dominate the market
Fund manager: These six stocks will dominate the market

Leading fund manager Michael Sansoterra has a broad definition of growth. (Symbolbil) Hispanolistic/Getty Images

Growth stocks were crushed in 2022 but have rebounded strongly this year.

Michael Sansoterra’s Virtus Silvant Large-Cap Growth Fund has far outperformed its benchmark index.

The top fund manager talked about his investment philosophy and the six best stocks to buy now.

It’s no wonder Michael Sansoterra’s large-cap growth mutual funds have dominated 2023. Six of the eight top stocks in his Virtus Silvant Large-Cap Growth Fund (STCIX) are among the 20 best stocks of the S&P 500 this year. From Nvidia and Meta Platforms to Eli Lilly and Alphabet, Sansoterra has been richly rewarded for its commitment. According to Morningstar, the fund, which he has managed since 2007, is in the top ten percent in 2023 and in the top 15 percent in the past five years.

