The funds for broadband funding should actually last until the end of 2022. But already in October the pots were empty and the faces of many a potential applicant were long. In order to be able to better control the distribution of the funds and direct the funds to where they are really needed, the Digital Ministry under Volker Wissing (FDP) has drawn up a new guideline. It is to be published in April and will initially apply until the end of 2025.

The main point should be a changed allocation mechanism: Each federal state should initially receive a fixed basic amount. According to the plans, the city-states of Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen will each receive 75 million euros, and the non-city states 100 million euros each. If they need more money, urgent projects should be prioritized. In order to be able to assess the urgency, the Digital Ministry wants to introduce a list of points. At the end of the evaluation process, each project should have a score so that the ministry can use the order of priority to decide which applications from across Germany it prefers to fund.

scoring system

One criterion is the population density: the fewer people live in the application area, the better for the application. Because in such sparsely populated areas, there are unlikely to be any companies in the foreseeable future that want to lay fiber optics in the ground at their own expense without funding. Another plus is the lack of fast internet access. The more connections with less than 30 megabits per second in the development area, the more urgent the project.

In the future, the federal government also wants to give preference to municipalities that join forces with others and jointly tackle their broadband expansion beyond the respective city or community boundaries. The federal government hopes that this will relieve the already scarce planning capacities of municipalities and companies.

In the future, a low score will immediately signal to applicants that they will not have a chance in the foreseeable future and will have to submit their applications either afresh or differently.

However, criticism of the new funding criteria comes from business: “The draft directive is the result of a political compromise between the Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport and the federal states, which does not sufficiently take into account the expansion practice of companies and the limited civil engineering capacities available”. , warns Sven Knapp, Head of the Capital Representation of the Federal Association of Broadband Communication (BREKO). The association represents the interests of the telecommunications companies that belong to it. Knapp would like more precise coordination between federal funding, private sector expansion and other funding programs, such as those of the federal states.

Huge traffic jam

For the current legislative period, the federal budget provides EUR 3 billion in annual funding for broadband expansion, which, however, must be co-financed in the same amount by the federal states or local authorities. Overall, the backlog of broadband funding in March of this year was 10 billion euros out of 13 billion in federal funds since 2015. This means: the funds have already been committed, but the construction projects have either not yet started or not yet been completed and therefore not yet settled. The various actors shift the responsibility for this to one another. The telecommunications companies refer above all to lengthy approval procedures and a lack of construction capacity, the municipalities to their duty of care and staff shortages.

