MILANO – There is still an air of farewell to Piazza Affari: this time the investment funds have laid their eyes on First Industry. The formally moving is Femto Technologies spa, a company whose share capital is indirectly owned by the Alpha Private Equity and Peninsula funds, which – explains a note released before the opening of the markets – “yesterday signed separate purchase and sale contracts for the purchase of a total shareholding equal to 50.1% of the voting rights of Prima Industrie Spa “. Once the transaction is completed, a mandatory total takeover bid will be issued on the company’s shares at the price of 25 euros for each share, a price at which the stock was immediately approached on the stock exchange. Some sellers will indirectly reinvest in the company and will remain minority shareholders, while the transaction as a whole is aimed at delisting, it is detailed.

Prima Industrie describes itself on its portal as “leader in the development, production and marketing of laser systems for industrial applications and machines for sheet metal working, as well as industrial electronics, laser sources and solutions for additive manufacturing. “Listed on the Stock Exchange since 1999, it has a history of over forty years (it was founded in 1977) that from Collegno (Turin) led it to grow up to 1,700 employees, 14,000 machines installed in 80 countries and production plants in Italy, Finland, the United States and China. In 2021 it recorded a turnover of over 407 million, with an ebitda (gross operating margin) of 33.4 million and profits of 8 million.

The note shows that the funds have already committed to purchase shares for a value of over 129 million euros, at the same price (25 euros) that is then offered to the market. Under these conditions, this means giving Prima a value of 262 million euros, with a premium of 12.6% compared to yesterday’s close on the stock market (22.2 euros). The 5,167,861 shares are sold by Erste International SA (3,050,181 shares), Gianfranco Carbonato (380,000 shares), Franca Gagliardi (40,000 shares), Davide Peiretti (20,000 shares), dP-Cube Srl (250,000 shares), Joseph Lee Sou Leung (662,315 shares), J AND LEM Limited (115,444 shares) and World Leader Limited (649,921 shares). By reinvesting part of the proceeds, Carbonato and Peiretti will continue to hold 6.4% of the capital.

“Alpha and Peninsula share the same enthusiastic vision of the Prima Industrie Group, based on its extraordinary technological and engineering know-how, recognized globally and strengthened, since the company was founded in 1977, through significant investments in Research & Development, which result in the continuous launch of innovative products “, reads the note. “In the next few years – the funds state – Prima Industrie will have to face new challenges, first of all the consolidation of the reference sector. Alpha and Peninsula believe that the delisting of the company can guarantee greater flexibility in facing and managing these challenges. leveraging their respective global track-records, Alpha and Peninsula are ready to support the Prima Industrie Group and its Management, to promote and accelerate the growth path, further pursuing international expansion and continuing to nurture their technological leadership ” .