Funny video: Fiat boss announces production stop for gray cars

Fiat boss Olivier François announces the end of gray cars from the manufacturer. Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images for FCA

Fiat boss Olivier François announces in a promotional video that Fiat will no longer produce gray cars from June.

The automaker’s new marketing strategy is called “Operation No Grey”.

According to the Fiat CEO, the color gray does not fit into the Italian lifestyle.

The color gray is usually associated with sadness. Nevertheless, the finish remains popular with car buyers and last year, together with silver, was number one among new car registrations in Germany. That’s enough, at least that’s what the heads of the Italian car manufacturer Fiat think and announce the end of the production of gray cars in a funny video.

Fiat boss Olivier François’ new marketing strategy is called “Operation No Grey”. In the video production, François appears in person and talks about how gray is the favorite color of German, Japanese and French car manufacturers. “But hey, we’re not talking about Germany, Japan or France. We’re talking about Italy,” explains François, who is also marketing director of the Fiat parent company Stellantis.

Italy is a country full of “joy, optimism, love, passion, life”. Gray does not therefore fit into the Italian lifestyle, explains the Fiat boss and in the video he walks through the colorful alleys of the Ligurian coastal town of Lerici. His statement: The world does not need another gray car.

In the promotional video, the CEO then climbs into a gray Fiat 600 Elektro and sinks into a large bucket of paint. Gray becomes orange, colorless becomes colorful, that’s the message from Fiat. As of June, the car brand therefore no longer wants to produce gray vehicles. It remains to be seen whether the realignment will continue to expand the success. The Stellantis car group made a profit of almost 17 billion euros in 2022, well above expectations.

kh

