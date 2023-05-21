Funny video: Flight attendant makes passengers laugh

This flight attendant made the passengers laugh. tiktok.com/@juicephhh

A tiktoker recorded a flight attendant’s funny safety demonstration. The commentators laughed and said it helped them to follow the pilot’s instructions. Some saw desperation in the performance and joked the flight attendant could pursue an acting career.

A flight attendant’s hilariously animated safety demonstration made passengers and Tiktok viewers laugh.

Joey McNeera, a Tiktok user, captured the scene Thursday on a JetBlue flight. "Give this guy a raise," he captioned the video, which already has 760,000 views.

MacNeer told Business Insider that the flight was from Newark to Tampa the same day and the flight attendant Peter “made every second of the flight amazing.”

As the flight attendant demonstrates how to use the safety vest, he turns it into a cheeky dance number with exaggerated facial expressions and big eyes while tightening the buckle.

When the pilot warns the passengers not to wear the vest in the Airplane to inflate, the flight attendant shakes his finger on the vest warningly. Finally, he runs out of the corridor to point out the two exits.

“He has to be the face of the airlines for every ad,” MacNeer told Business Insider.

Comments were overwhelmingly positive, with many noting that the response on the plane seemed relatively tame compared to how much viewers felt watching the spot in the Internet amused.

“How could people not laugh, I would have yelled,” wrote one. Another added: “I actually understand what the pilot was trying to say with this guy.”

MacNeer said that Peter’s presence and service added to his and the other passengers’ flight experience.

“He was able to speak to each and every passenger as if they were friends. I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t like this man,” he said. “He’s just outstanding, from takeoff to landing.”

However, some saw in the flight attendant’s performance a certain desperation at the monotony with which he had to repeat the same performance over and over again.

“This is a great employee who is fed up with his job,” wrote one. Another wrote, “I think the tipping culture is out of control but I’d slip this guy five bucks for his theatrics.”

JetBlue did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

