Home » Fuorionda 7gold, the beautiful Vittoria Castagnotto: “I wonder what she was telling me…”
Business

Fuorionda 7gold, the beautiful Vittoria Castagnotto: “I wonder what she was telling me…”

by admin
Fuorionda 7gold, the beautiful Vittoria Castagnotto: “I wonder what she was telling me…”

Vittoria Castagnotto (Instagramvictoriacastagnotto__)

Fuorionda 7gold, the beautiful Vittoria Castagnotto: “I wonder what she was telling me…”

Vittoria Castagnotto is one of the most beautiful and appreciated sports presenters in the world of private TV. Fans follow her on 7Gold (“Live Stadium”)but also on social networks where he posts photos and videos that are always very popular with his followers (almost 270,000).

One of the last clips brings with it a little… mystery: “Fuorionda di 7gold: what was Alberto Giambruno telling me? In my opinion we were talking about crunchiness”, is Vittoria’s amusing post. Accompanied by a laughing emoticon. And in the video, the beautiful presenter can be seen crossing her legs after sitting on a broadcast chair.

For the happiness of the fans who reciprocate with likes, hearts and comments full of love…

SPORT E GOSSIP…

Read also
Melissa Satta side B and bikini in the sea, new heart attack photos. And Berrettini in Cincinnati…

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Pnrr and Court of Auditors, the EU: "Adequate controls are needed"

You may also like

The descent of the bank N26

Mark Zuckerberg Resigns from Showdown with Elon Musk...

Cut the penis to the former partner in...

China’s Wind Power Industry: Achievements and Future Prospects

Generations: Sensitive Gen Z? Inflexible boomers? The delicate...

Hell in Hawaii, the death toll worsens: over...

Car companies are fighting billions in Latin America...

Minimum wage, online signature collection for unitary opposition...

RMB loans and social financing increase in the...

China takes over the West’s role in infrastructure

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy