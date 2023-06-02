Furniture: “30 to 40 percent fewer customers” – the crash of the furniture stores

The trade reports that customer frequency in the furniture stores has plummeted in the past few weeks and months. Surprisingly, the industry doesn’t blame inflation so much as on Robert Habeck – whom it calls the “anti-economics minister”.

DGermany’s furniture industry is heading for a severe crisis. “The situation is more than tense,” says Markus Meyer, President of the Furniture and Kitchens Trade Association (BVDM), and: “We are seriously concerned.” Because customer frequency in the furniture stores has dropped significantly in the past few weeks and months. “We definitely have 30 to 40 percent fewer visitors,” reports Meyer. The order intake is correspondingly low. And the usual summer slump is yet to come.

According to the furniture retailers, the main reason for the strong reluctance of consumers is the economic uncertainty resulting from inflation, rising prices and interest rates – and above all political decisions. “We sense a great deal of uncertainty among consumers,” reports Meyer in the run-up to the imm cologne furniture fair in Cologne, where 720 exhibitors will be presenting the latest trends and innovations in the industry from Sunday.

Planning security is the be-all and end-all so that people spend money. “I now expect politicians to take targeted measures and a clear line of communication to relieve consumers right now and thus strengthen consumption. Retail lives from the customer.”

The fact that this customer is currently staying away from the furniture stores and is reluctant to invest in kitchens, beds, tables, sofas, chairs and the like is a burden to Meyer first and foremost to Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) and his heating plans at. “People are afraid of the situation that their heating will break down and they will then have to invest many 10,000 euros in new technologies and remodeling their house. So they keep their money together,” says the entrepreneur, who is himself the managing director of the medium-sized furniture retailer City-Polster from Kaiserslautern.

“Habeck does not do the job that was assigned to him”

Habeck must therefore finally take the pressure off of this topic and enable consumers to act with perspective again. Anything else is a shame for Germany as a business location. Habeck’s work is currently driven by ideology, the entrepreneur complains. “He’s not doing the job that’s been assigned to him. We no longer have an economics minister in Germany – we have an anti-economics minister.”

The manufacturers also see the connection between Habeck’s heating plans and the stalled furniture economy: “Since the beginning of the political debate about replacing the heating system, incoming orders have noticeably weakened,” reports Jan Kurth, Managing Director of the Association of the German Furniture Industry (VDM).

A reluctance to buy can be observed particularly in the lower and middle price segments. And to a considerable extent. “The last time we had such a decline in unit numbers was during the economic and financial crisis,” says Kurth. This now has an impact on the employees. According to a VDM survey, around a quarter of the 450 companies in the sector plan accordingly short-time work in the second half of the year to cushion the current weakness in demand and to avoid redundancies.

The sales of domestic manufacturers in the first quarter, at 4.8 billion euros, were still slightly above the previous year’s figure. However, the number contains a noticeable price effect, according to the VDM. It also includes orders on hand from the previous year. The extent to which business in the world‘s third largest furniture nation after China and the USA has slumped since then is also reflected in the delivery times. According to industry information, they are currently four to six weeks. For comparison: in 2022 it was ten to twelve weeks.

At least for commissioned goods that are individually made to order for the customer. Their declining order volume is only one of the problems. Exhibition and stock goods are also currently hardly sold by retailers, reports BVDM President Meyer. “You need a certain number of people in the furniture stores for that.” But they are just missing.

