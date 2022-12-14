Home Business Fusion breakthrough: US lab achieves first net energy gain – BBC News 中文
Fusion breakthrough: US lab achieves first net energy gain – BBC News 中文

by admin

Interior of the target chamber, where fusion takes place

image source,Philip Saltonstall

image captiontext,

Inside the fusion facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

American scientists announced a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion (nuclear fusion) research, realizing for the first time the net energy gain of a fusion reaction, that is, the energy generated from a fusion experiment is more than the energy that initiates the reaction.

Physicists have been studying the technology for decades because of its promise as a potential source of near-infinite clean energy.

But experts say there is still some way to go before fusion can power the average home.

The experiment was performed at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California.

