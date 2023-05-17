Futu, Tiger Brokers to Remove Trading Apps in China – WSJ

Two Nasdaq-listed online brokerages serving Chinese clients are preparing to further reduce their presence in the country, as Beijing tightens controls on private companies, capital flight and data flows.

Futu Holdings Ltd., FUTU, 3588.HK , and UP Fintech Ltd., TIGR, also known as Tiger Brokers, are planning to delist from online stores in China that allow their customers to An application for trading overseas stocks.

After the Wall Street Journal report was published, a spokesman for Tiger Brokers said the firm would remove its trading platform from app stores in China starting Thursday. The company stated that this adjustment was made to comply with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for its cross-border business in China, and existing domestic customers will not be affected by this adjustment.

…