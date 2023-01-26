Home Business FUTURE DATA (08229) intends to place a total of 80 million shares at a discount of about 18.52%, with a net fundraising of about HK$17.2 million_Sina Finance_Sina.com
FUTURE DATA(08229) announced that on January 26, 2023, the company intends to place a maximum of 80 million placing shares to no less than six placees through a placing agent, accounting for approximately 16.67% of the enlarged share capital. 0.22 Hong Kong dollars, about 18.52% discount to the closing price of 0.270 Hong Kong dollars per share on that day.

Assuming that all the placing shares are successfully placed in accordance with the placing agreement, the placing will net raise approximately HK$17.2 million, which is intended to be used to repay debts and replenish the Group’s working capital to support its business operations.

