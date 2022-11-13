On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

FUTURE DATA(08229) released the results for the first nine months of 2022, with a profit of approximately HK$415 million, a year-on-year decrease of 14.1%; loss attributable to owners of the company was HK$11.852 million, compared with a profit of HK$8.396 million in the same period last year; basic and diluted loss per share was 2.96 Hong Kong cents.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!