by admin
FUTURE DATA(08229) released the results for the first nine months of 2022, with a profit of approximately HK$415 million, a year-on-year decrease of 14.1%; loss attributable to owners of the company was HK$11.852 million, compared with a profit of HK$8.396 million in the same period last year; basic and diluted loss per share was 2.96 Hong Kong cents.

