Future Intel site: Will archaeological discovery delay construction?

An archaeologist measures and maps the suspected floor plan of a mine house on the future site of the US chip manufacturer Intel in Magdeburg. picture alliance/dpa | Ronny Hartmann

The archaeologists expect to find further traces of settlements and burials on the site. However, the discovery should not delay the construction of the Intel factory.

“The work is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year. Nothing stands in the way of the Intel settlement,” says Susanne Friederich from the Halle State Office for Monument Preservation and Archeology.

A 4,500 to 3,500-year-old settlement with 50 building floor plans has been discovered on the future site of the US chip manufacturer Intel in Magdeburg.

“What’s special is the elongated oval shape of the surrounding walls,” said archaeologist and project manager Susanne Friederich from the Halle State Office for Monument Preservation and Archeology. “The house type appears for the first time in the southern Börde. In addition to the first evidence from Haldensleben, this construction method is so far known from northern Germany and Scandinavia.”

This is what the presumed floor plans of two houses on the Intel site look like. picture alliance/dpa | Ronny Hartmann

The structure of the settlement can be traced

Most of the houses are ten meters long and four meters wide; one large building measures fifteen by five meters. It also includes a pit house that may have been used for craft purposes. A pit house was a building that was a pit that reached one to two meters into the ground and was covered with a roof.

Like other findings or graves, it refers to the large house. This allows the structure of the settlement to be traced. “By the end of the year, the number of houses could increase to 100 to 200 on an area of ​​around 300 hectares,” said Friederich.

In addition, a 1,300-year-old men’s grave from the migration period was uncovered away from a small field of row graves. “The dead man was 1.65 meters long and quite tall for the time,” said Friederich. “The man had a knife on his right thigh. The metal tip of a sword scabbard, a belt buckle and the remains of a bronze brooch that held the man’s garment together have also been preserved.

View of an excavation area of ​​the State Office for Monument Preservation and Archaeology. picture alliance/dpa | Ronny Hartmann

“Nothing stands in the way” of Intel settling

The archaeologists expect to find further traces of settlements and burials on the site. “The work is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year. “Then there will be nothing standing in the way of the Intel settlement,” said the archaeologist.

In March 2022, Intel announced that the latest generation of chips would be produced in Saxony-Anhalt’s state capital. In the first expansion stage, two semiconductor plants are to be built. Intel had mentioned 2024 as a possible year for construction to start.

dpa/ aha

