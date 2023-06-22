Future of work: The limits of the feel-good culture

Working from the holiday paradise, a four-day week and a longer break every now and then – today’s employees think big when it comes to their own wishes. Digitization makes many things possible. The increasing shortage of skilled workers gives bargaining power. But many a company has now reached the limits of the feel-good culture. Performance, including that of every employee, must come more into focus again.

This is a finding of the FutureWork Convention of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA) and Microsoft Germany on Thursday in Berlin. “Half the workforce on Mallorca, that will not work in the long run,” said Carlos Frischmuth, Managing Director at the Hays AG personnel consultancy, which specializes in the placement of specialists and executives.

“We need productivity and performance. Otherwise entire organizations will lose their competitiveness and will collapse,” says Frischmuth. Many managers are now overwhelmed by the selfishness of individual employees, who above all want to optimize themselves and their fun.

The Human Resources Director at BMW, Ilka Horstmeier, also emphasized the ability to perform – including that of superiors. Leadership exclusively from the home office does not make sense. “After all, managers should organize performance,” says Horstmeier. And to do that, they would have to look their employees in the eye and see how they felt and what it took them to perform.

In the eyes of the BMW board member, performance is non-negotiable: “We need high productivity because we have high wages.” In her eyes, it would be a danger to simply let work processes continue after Corona as they would have developed.

“Everyone sits across from each other in the office and dials into a team call, that doesn’t make any sense.” It is downright harmful for companies if 30 employees suddenly dial into meetings in which ten people used to be present – pure waste of time.

Limited working hours and more and more tasks: Artificial intelligence (AI) could help here. “We must be able to use AI in such a way that we have more time for our fellow human beings,” said AI expert and director at IBM, Kenza Ait Si Abbou.

To date, employees and managers alike are busy with far too many administrative tasks, from coordinating vacations to approving travel expenses. Technology can help there.

The fact that we are only at the beginning of comprehensive changes in the world of work with regard to AI was made clear again and again at the congress. “We are at a turning point in the history of mankind,” emphasized entrepreneur and expert for generative AI, Nina Schick.

“Great Productivity Illusion Among Knowledge Workers”

Never before has a technology spread across the globe at such lightning speed. The chatbot Chat GPT alone reached 100 million users within 60 days. For comparison: Twitter needed two years for just one million users.

Every day, the new systems enabled more people to create something unprecedented with the help of algorithms. This is exactly what generative AI is all about. Algorithms are used to generate something new based on historical data – whether as text, image or computer code.

However, whether this will soon really relieve the well-trained specialists in companies was quite controversial in the debates. “We see a great productivity illusion among knowledge workers,” said personnel consultant Frischmuth. Artificial intelligence and its many new applications could only increase the overload.

However, the fear of mass unemployment seems to have disappeared thanks to the new technology, which dominated the debates just a few years ago. On the contrary: “We don’t need to be afraid of unemployment. We will have too much work for too few people,” emphasized BMW board member Horstmeier.

AI expert Ait Si Abbou therefore called on companies to insist less on formalities when looking for specialists. “Do we really need a diploma for all activities?” asked the qualified engineer. Maybe an apprenticeship will suffice. And maybe a humanities graduate could develop prompts for a chatbot much better than an IT specialist.

