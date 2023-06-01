Future Pioneers Award 2023: About the award ceremony

Dhe German economy is in transition. Whether mobility, working methods, climate change or digital transformations – profound changes can be observed everywhere, which are firmly anchored in the mindset of the younger generations in particular.

The FUTURE PIONEERS AWARD from Business Insider and WELT takes this change as an opportunity and connects young high potentials with established pioneers in October in order to develop future-oriented business impulses together in exciting talks and inspiring discussions.

The award is given in the categories Future City, Future Sustainability, Future Technology and Future Work.

The application phase starts on June 1st, 2023 and ends on August 31st, 2023.

The winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on October 12, 2023 in Berlin. If you have any questions about the Future Pioneers Award, please contact [email protected].