Future Pioneers Award: An overview of the conditions of participation

Conditions of Participation Future Pioneers Award

TIndividuals over the age of 18 residing in Germany are eligible to participate. Applications and research work are accepted in German and English.

Companies or groups of applicants must designate a natural person who makes the application and is responsible for it. The participants are aware that the presentation of their ideas or projects, insofar as commercial property rights exist, can eliminate the novelty protection. The participants are responsible for this themselves. In particular, it is the responsibility of the participants to ensure the novelty of their inventions by applying for a patent before publication in the context of the competition. WELT/Axel Springer SE assumes no liability in this regard.

WELT/Axel Springer SE undertakes to treat all confidential information made available to it in the context of the competition as strictly confidential and to use it solely to carry out the competition. You agree to the creation of image and sound recordings at the event and their use for journalistic and advertising purposes by WELT and welt.de for the duration of the competition and thereafter. The same applies to the use of presentation materials that you make available to the organizer. The organizer reserves the right to award further prizes. The winner will be announced by name.

Participation in the competition is subject to the exclusion of legal recourse. The organizer reserves the right to exclude applicants. The organizer also reserves the right to cancel the entire competition at any time without giving reasons. The participants assure that the documents submitted violate neither legal regulations nor the rights of third parties. This includes – for example – copyrights, trademark rights, design, registered design or patent rights. In the event of an infringement of the rights of third parties, the participants are responsible for this and release the organizer WELT/Axel Springer SE from the financial consequences and the reasonable costs of legal defense.

We will treat your application documents with the strictest confidentiality. As long as you do not make the final selection, we guarantee that nothing of your application will be made public without your prior consent. We hope that the seriousness of WELT/Axel Springer SE is enough for you as a seal of approval for the promise of absolute confidentiality. Nevertheless, we understand if you would like a written confidentiality declaration from us before submitting the documents electronically. In this case, we ask you to send us a short e-mail at [email protected]. We will send you the signed declaration of trust by e-mail.

