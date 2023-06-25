Futures companies will meet the financing wave?China World Trade Futures received a capital injection of 500 million yuan and fired the “first shot” of shareholders’ capital increase, and 4 futures companies issued new subordinated debt providers

© Reuters. Will futures companies face a wave of financing?Guomao Futures received a capital injection of 500 million yuan and launched the “first shot” of shareholders’ capital increase, and 4 futures companies issued new subordinated bonds

Financial Associated Press, June 25th (Editor Chen Kandi)Recently, the listed company Xiamen International Trade Group (600755) issued an announcement, which stated that its affiliated company, International Trade Futures, increased its capital by 500 million yuan.

In terms of the specific method of capital increase, the method of capital increase is that all shareholders of Guomao Futures will use their own funds to increase the capital of Guomao Futures in accordance with their respective equity ratios. Among them, Xiamen Qirun Industrial Co., Ltd. will participate in the capital increase of 245 million yuan according to the proportion of 49% of the equity. % equity ratio to participate in the capital increase with 255 million yuan. The total amount of the two is 500 million yuan.

After the capital increase, the registered capital of Guomao Futures was changed to 819.85 million yuan. In the 2022 China Securities Regulatory Commission futures company rating, Guomao Futures belongs to Class A and Grade A.

Many executives of futures companies in the industry said in their exchanges that if they are optimistic, the new “Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Futures Companies” may be promulgated by the end of this month (June), and if it is based on relevant policies, it should be promulgated by the end of July at the latest. At present, whether it is the end of June or the end of July, there is not much time left. Judging from the announcement of the listed company alone, Guomao Futures may have fired the “first shot” to increase the capital of shareholders. Previously, Nanhua Futures planned to raise a total of no more than 1.2 billion yuan by applying for the issuance of convertible bonds.

Regarding the reasons for this capital increase, the announcement mentioned that with the promulgation of laws, regulations and normative documents such as the “Futures and Derivatives Law of the People’s Republic of China“, the state clearly supports the healthy development of the futures market, and plays a role in discovering prices, managing risks, and allocating The function of resources is expected to further optimize and broaden the business scope of futures operating institutions in the future. This capital increase in the same proportion as China World Trade Capital will further enhance the capital strength and risk protection capabilities of China World Futures, which will help improve the market competitiveness and profitability of China World Futures, and promote the continuous implementation of business innovation and strategic development of China World Futures. At the same time, the company can enjoy the benefits brought by the sustainable and healthy development of Guomao Futures.

4 futures companies issued subordinated bonds, and the dynamic regulatory model with net capital as the core has started

The Financial Associated Press noticed that in addition to public announcements by listed companies to inject capital into futures companies, many futures companies also issued subordinated debts in the market to raise funds.

According to the data on the official website of the Futures Industry Association, since the end of December last year, a total of 4 futures companies have issued subordinated bonds. They are Tianhong Futures, Bohai Futures, East Asia Futures and Rich Futures.

Among them, Ruiqi Futures issued subordinated bonds totaling 200 million yuan at the end of December last year. Bohai Futures also issued subordinated bonds at the end of December last year to raise 100 million yuan. Tianhong Futures and East Asia Futures issued on April 28 this year. , respectively raised funds of 6.5 million yuan and 5 million yuan.

According to an institutional research report, the futures industry is characterized by high capital occupation. The futures brokerage business and the asset management business need to calculate the risk capital reserve according to the proportion of 4% and 1% of the business scale respectively. With the rapid growth of the business scale of some futures companies, the net capital The ratio to the risk capital reserve is close to the regulatory warning standard.

As of the end of 2022, the overall registered capital of futures companies will be 110.431 billion yuan, with an average registered capital of 736 million yuan. The net assets of the industry reached 181.533 billion yuan, and the average net assets reached 1.210 billion yuan. The issuance of subordinated bonds by futures companies will increase net capital, increase the company’s medium and long-term debt ratio, optimize the company’s debt structure, reduce liquidity risks, and help the allocation of medium and long-term capital needs and the steady implementation of strategic goals.

At present, regulatory agencies implement a dynamic regulatory model centered on net capital for futures companies. Capital strength has become an important basis for measuring futures companies’ risk resistance, and it is also an important indicator for regulatory authorities to supervise futures companies. To this end, the State Council and the China Securities Regulatory Commission promulgated and implemented the “Regulations on the Administration of Futures Trading” and the “Measures for the Administration of Risk Supervision Indicators of Futures Companies” respectively. , The ratio of current assets to current liabilities and other risk regulatory indicators shall be stipulated to reflect and evaluate the financial and operating risk status of futures companies, and timely predict and warn hidden financial risks. In addition, the net capital scale of futures companies is also related to the acquisition and development of new business and product qualifications such as asset management business and risk management service subsidiaries. If the futures company fails to continuously meet the regulatory requirements for net capital, the regulatory authority may punish the company or limit the company’s business scale, or disapprove new business qualifications, which may adversely affect the company’s operating performance and financial status.

Of the 94 futures companies with grade 3B or above, 22 have a registered capital of less than RMB 500 million

In addition to meeting the regulatory wind direction, futures companies need to develop new business scope in financing. According to previous public information, the “Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Futures Companies (Draft for Comment)” issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission in March this year mentioned that if a futures company applies to engage in futures market-making business, derivatives trading business, and asset management business , the net capital in the last six months cannot be less than 500 million yuan, and the latest classification rating is not lower than BBB level.

According to the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s rating of futures companies in 2022, a total of 94 futures companies belong to 3B or above, and 22 futures companies have a registered capital of less than 500 million yuan. , Ruida Futures, Oriental Fortune Futures, Huishang Futures, Eastern Airlines Futures, Guolian Futures, Guofu Futures, CICC Futures. In category B, there are 14 companies with less than 500 million yuan.

Industry insiders said that after the implementation of the new regulations, competition within the industry will rapidly intensify, and the polarization of futures companies will become more obvious. From the initial era of 1.0 laps, to the establishment of 2.0 China International Futures, and to the rise of 3.0 futures companies with a spot background such as Yongan, the futures industry will now enter a new era. In this new era, all-round Test the strength of futures companies, from the background of shareholders, financial strength, domestic and foreign strategic layout, investment research and transaction strength, etc. This also reflects that in addition to the regulatory policy of “supporting the good and limiting the bad”, professional and standardized business development will become the general trend of industry development .