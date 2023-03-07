The Kliemannsland is located in Rüspel, a municipality in the district of Rotenburg. Kim Torster / Business Insider

In 2016, Youtuber and entrepreneur Fynn Kliemann founded Kliemannsland – a playground for hobbyists and an event location. After the mask affair surrounding the influencer, it was initially unclear what would become of the Kliemannsland. Kliemann was recently partially relieved of the allegations of fraud. But is that also the salvation for the Kliemannsland? We have been there.

“Kliemannsland” is written in large letters above the gate of the green barn. It’s very quiet. I expected it to be at least noisy. That you could immediately hear the work noise from the YouTube videos, the hammering, sawing, welding of the Kliemannsland crew. Is it closed today? The internet said the farm was open. I discover an entrance and go inside. Nobody there, not a soul.

Suddenly I feel like I’m doing something forbidden.

An abandoned bar hints at the events that took place in Kliemannsland in the past. Kim Torster / Business Insider

I’m going to Kliemannsland on a Sunday

“What does Fynn Kliemannn actually do?” we asked ourselves in the editorial office a few months earlier. By this time, Kliemann had withdrawn completely and was no longer heard from. “He’s supposed to be in France,” someone said.

In May 2022 it had ZDF Magazin Royale published a research, in which Kliemann was accused of lying about, among other things, the origin of respirators that he sold. In the meantime, Kliemann has been partially exonerated from the allegations of fraud – from a legal perspective. He has to pay a fine of 20,000 euros and has no criminal record. Since then, Kliemann has returned to the public. That means he’s doing stories on Instagram again.

read too Influencer Fynn Kliemann has to pay a fine of 20,000 euros – the procedure has been discontinued

Barely a week before it was announced that the investigation against Kliemann had been dropped, I got in my car on a Sunday and drove to Kliemannsland. Kliemann is supposed to live nearby, maybe I’ll meet him by chance, I think. It’s called luck as a reporter. I also want to find out what’s next for Kliemannsland.

The empty courtyard strikes me as odd, so I decide to sit down in the café that belongs to Kliemannsland. When I open the door, I’m relieved: about half of the seats are occupied by people talking quietly. “No Diggity” is playing in the background while a waitress hands me the plum cake I ordered from her. The piece looks as if it came straight from a cute grandma’s kitchen: without any fancy decorations, cut a bit crooked and huge. And it tastes just like grandma made it. Likeable I think. When the waitress comes by again, I take the chance and ask her: “Is the farm open today?” – “Yes, of course,” she replies. “You can just go upstairs!”

Adventure place Kliemannsland

I’ve never been to Kliemannsland before. As a Bremen resident, that’s almost unusual. From Bremen it is about 40 minutes by car to Rüspel near Zeven. I know many people who have been to concerts or other events in Kliemannsland in the past. I’ve seen their insta stories and heard their stories. Those were good stories. I don’t know anyone who didn’t like it there.

But since that ZDF Magazin Royale research became public, that stopped. Was that the beginning of the end of Kliemannsland?

A tram and a sauna

The yard is still empty. I spot an abandoned outdoor bar and a sign directing me in which direction to find a pond and sauna. A sauna? Seriously?

I follow the sign. At first I have the feeling that I’ve ended up in a junkyard. I discover an incredible number of old cars, a crane and: an old tram. But something is different than a junkyard. I feel like everything here still has a purpose.

I spot two old Twingos without a rear end. Someone welded them together in the middle, making it a Twingo with two snouts. I have to laugh. That sucks. This is art! If you look closely, you will discover such works of art made of scrap everywhere in Kliemannsland. My favourite: The scrap metal T-Rex that stands in front of the entrance.

As I turn the corner, I not only discover a small pond with a jetty, but also: the sauna. And it even looks pretty modern and usable.

In the middle of Kliemannsland: A sauna that looks like a hobbit house. Kim Torster / Business Insider

Involuntarily I have a flashback. I have to think of my childhood in the village. At that time we often played in the ditches between residential areas and fields. There we had created our own world. Everyone in our group had a job: there were cooks, bakers, hunters, gatherers and architects. We built bridges over the ditches with old boards, cooked mud in old cooking pots – and sometimes the corn we stole from the field.

The Kliemannsland reminds me of that. Here, too, people have cobbled together their own world – a paradise for children to play with. I immediately feel at ease.

And I ask myself: Who is actually paying for all this?

Almost 750,000 euros from shareholders

When Kliemannsland was founded in 2016, it was primarily used as a filming location for the YouTube channel of the same name. At that time, the videos officially belonged to Funk, the youth service of the public broadcaster. Accordingly, the project was co-financed by Funk at the beginning. The cooperation lasted until the end of July 2020.

Is it art or can it go away? – In Kliemannsland you can find installations like this one everywhere. Kim Torster / Business Insider

In 2019, Kliemann founded Kliemannsland GmbH. Since January 2023, it has been 50 percent owned by TEXAS Holding GmbH (a company owned by Fynn Kliemann) and 50 percent by Karls Investitions GmbH – which in turn is owned by entrepreneur and boss of Karl’s strawberry farms and theme parks Robert Dahl. 2020 Dahl, according to a Correctiv research, have invested around half a million euros in the Kliemannsland. The production company Cineteam Hannover was also involved in Kliemannsland until January.

In addition, the Kliemannsland has a number of silent partners, as a Correctiv reported in June 2022. In 2020, they are said to have contributed another 250,000 euros to the project.

At the moment, the Kliemannsland is likely to generate income primarily through its own offerings – such as the café. In 2022, some events still took place on the farm and parts of the Kliemannsland can also be rented for celebrations. Various workshops are also offered in Kliemannsland and the farm recently had an escape room. The YouTube channel also records income – according to Socialblade, currently up to 1500 euros per month.

I ask myself: Are these offers still being used? Or did the allegations against the namesake damage the Kliemannsland too much?

As I walk through the wonders of the Kliemannsland, I suddenly discover a head peeping out between two cars. A group of young people between the ages of 20 and 30 is also hanging around the farm. Smirking, they move through the mountains of metal. I take the opportunity and speak to her. A friend is visiting, they want to show him the Kliemannsland, they say. The visitor says: “I’m a mechanic, this is paradise for me.”

All kinds of vehicles can be found in Kliemannsland – including a tram. Kim Torster / Business Insider

Another from the group explains that he is from the area. He was here for the last time in autumn 2022 – so post the mask affair. “There was an event here,” he says. “And were there many people there?” I ask. To my surprise, he nods. “Just like usual, I would say.”

Later that day I’ll be up the research of a reporter from “Bremen Zwei” who reported similar things in the summer of 2022. Fans apparently stick to Kliemannsland. However, a look at the Kliemannsland calendar tells me that there are currently no major events planned for the summer. That surprises me.

What’s next?

In the past, the Kliemannsland was also able to rely on the support of a whole range of partners and sponsors. According to ZDF research, the majority of them jumped off, including the Toom DIY chain, the NGO Viva con Agua and the energy supplier EWE. The Kliemannsland itself had also expressed fears in a video that the project could come to an end. Maybe that’s why the team emphasized in the same video that Fynn Kliemann is hardly involved in processes (but they stand behind him). In autumn 2022, Kliemann was also replaced by Bastian Ohrtmann as Managing Director of Kliemannsland GmbH.

After my visit, I sent a whole range of questions to the Kliemannsland team. I had hoped that the Kliemannsland team would finally like to express themselves – now that Kliemann has also become more visible again. Unfortunately, my questions are not answered. A spokeswoman at least writes to me: “We’re doing a lot right now! Lots of new ideas and a clear vision for the future.” As soon as “everything is ready”, she will get in touch. It doesn’t sound like it’s going to end anytime soon.

And then, just as I’m about to leave, I spot Fynn Kliemann: there’s a large plaque hanging at the entrance. “The Gang” is written on it. Directly below, at the top and prominently in the middle, is a photo of him. As if nothing had happened.

read too Sally’s world : How the influencer Saliha Özcan built a company empire that ranges from baking molds to her own valley