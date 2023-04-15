Home » Fynn Kliemann surprises with first appearance after PR fiasco
A year after the scandal, founder and influencer Fynn Kliemann reappears from oblivion – purified, as he says.
After twelve months of silence, influencer Fynn Kliemann has returned to the stage. On Friday afternoon, Kliemann was a guest at the Cheftreff Summit in Hamburg – a conference aimed at up-and-coming executives and startups. Kliemann’s appearance was primarily about his disappearance.

In May 2022, ZDF Magazin Royale, all about TV personality Jan Böhmermann, accused Kliemann of deliberately providing false information when trading respiratory masks, deceiving business partners and at least helping to organize the delivery of defective masks to refugees. Corresponding investigations against Kliemann for fraud were discontinued at the beginning of March 2023.

