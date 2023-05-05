Fynn Kliemann: The influencer has new plans

Fynn Kliemann is again managing director of the Kliemannsland after temporarily resigning. Picture Alliance

The case against Tom Illbruck was dropped. The investigations related to the origin of protective masks that were sold through Fynn Kliemann’s channels. Kliemann has paid a fine and is planning new projects, including building play equipment from recycled materials and developing software to digitize instruments.

The proceedings against Fynn Kliemann’s ex-business partner Tom Illbruck have been discontinued. This was confirmed by the public prosecutor’s office in Stade.Spiegel“.

The investigations were essentially about the question of whether Illbruck’s former company Global Tactics had deliberately concealed the origin of protective masks that were sold through Kliemann’s channels during the corona pandemic.

The majority of the masks did not come from Europe, as announced, but were made in Asia. This was shown by research by ZDF Magazin Royale in May 2022.

read too Fynn Kliemann surprises with first appearance after PR fiasco: “I made it worse week by week”

After the research was published, the public prosecutor’s office also filed a complaint against Kliemann. These investigations were also closed at the beginning of the year. Unlike Illbruck, however, Kliemann had to pay a fine of over 20,000 euros.

A possible procedure “could have taken years” said Kliemann of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. His lawyers had advised him to wait and let it come to a real acquittal. But he just wanted things to end, Kliemann is quoted as saying.

The letter from the public prosecutor’s office states that the “injustice content” is “comparatively low”. It was therefore possible to discontinue the proceedings against a fine. He paid the 20,000 euros because he realized he had done something wrong, said Kliemann.

Kliemann wanted to step back – but he already has new projects

In April, Kliemann appeared publicly for the first time in a year. The start-up scene, which belongs to Business Insider, was there. There, Kliemann emphasized, among other things, that he wanted to take things easier and concentrate on the essentials. Apparently, this also includes starting two completely new projects.

With the Kliemannsland – whose managing director Kliemann is now back after he temporarily resigned after the allegations – he now wants to build and sell playground equipment. They should be more creative and wild than other manufacturers, as he told the “SZ”. They should also be made from recycled materials. And in contrast to the past, these playground equipment should not only be seen on YouTube, but on real playgrounds. Or as Kliemann puts it: “Toddling around in the workshop” has always been good for him.

In addition, he is currently in the process of designing software that anyone can use to digitize their instruments at home and make them available on an online marketplace. According to this, Kliemann wants to “digitize all the instruments in the world”.

kit