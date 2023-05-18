G-7 Summit in Hiroshima: Seven Against One

Dhe preparations at the Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima run at full speed. The hotel has been closed to normal guests since the beginning of the month. The promenade was cordoned off with high fences, and the ferry service to the green, wooded islands in the Seta Inland Sea was suspended. The Navy patrols the bay, in addition to the tens of thousands of police officers who have been deployed to the western Japan city from across the country. The wedding altar made of plexiglass, in front of which couples can usually exchange vows in the middle of the large pool of water in the entrance hall of the Grand Prince Hotel, was also dismantled. There should be some pledges of allegiance in the coming days.

This year’s summit of the seven leading industrial nations (G7) takes place in Hiroshima from Friday to Sunday. The host this year is the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, who invited the other heads of state and government to his hometown. This also symbolically charges the summit. The peninsula with the Grand Prince Hotel is far from the city, so it was spared the destructive force of the American atomic bomb during World War II. At that time, however, many wounded fled to the offshore islands.

A few months ago, Kishida wanted to put the global lessons from the corona pandemic as the headline for this summit. But in view of the global political situation, other issues are coming into focus. It’s about the quest for power Chinas and what a joint response by Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States should look like. For the first time in the history of the Group of Seven, the meeting in Hiroshima is to include a statement in defense of economic security in addition to the conventional final declaration. Another topic of the working sessions will be how the West’s sanctions against Russia can be made more effective.

No anti-China alliance

The summit should not become an “anti-China alliance”, as emphasized in advance in Berlin. Nobody wants a decoupling from China, but they want to minimize the risks, especially in the event that China should try to incorporate Taiwan by force. The positions of the G-7 countries towards China are closer together than it sometimes appears in public, according to government circles. The negotiators of the heads of state and government are discussing, for example, the question of whether the term “de-risking”, which has been used so often in recent times, should appear in the final declaration of the summit or whether instead there should only be general talk about the desire for greater diversification of economic relations should. For Germany, these negotiations are conducted by Jörg Kukies, the Chancellor’s economic policy adviser Olaf Scholz (SPD).

But even if all sides are trying to project unity, it is an open secret that the Americans in particular are putting pressure on their allies to curb China‘s will to rise, both politically and economically. In recent months, the government in Washington has already imposed a series of export restrictions. Special microchips as well as machines for their production may no longer be delivered to China. At the request of the United States, the Dutch government has also issued such export restrictions. One of the most important manufacturers of chip production systems is based in the Netherlands: ASML. Japan has also imposed export restrictions. All the country had to do was amend an existing law that previously only permitted the export of certain technologies that could be used for military purposes under strict controls.