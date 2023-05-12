G-7: The new calm of the finance ministers – if only it weren’t for the USA

Kfter climbing the five steps onto the small stage in the garden of the conference center on the Shinano River, Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner pulls out his smartphone. First he takes a photo of himself and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

Then from ECB President Christine Lagarde and the British Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who were assigned their place behind him. After all, family photo is the name of the appointment, which no one has summit meeting the ruler may be absent.

When the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, comes running belatedly, the laughter is more like a school trip than a meeting of the most important finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of the major western financial organizations such as the IMF and World Bank.

also read

At the G-7 meeting in Niigata, the city that was largely destroyed by a severe earthquake in 1964, today’s crises seemed under control or at least not as urgent as feared a few months ago. The one in the fall feared collapse of the global economy is averted.

also read

Inflation rates remain high, but finance ministers and central bank governors believe they have done what is necessary to contain it. Even the Ukraine war was just one topic among many.

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors pose for a group photo ahead of their meeting at Toki Messe Source: pa/dpa/AP/Shuji Kajiyama

But the days of Niigata could be a rare moment of good cheer at such top-level meetings. Because two topics were already present in the halls of the Toki trade fair, even if they were not (yet) prominent on the agenda.

In both cases, the danger for the further development of the world economy emanates from the most powerful player among the leading Western industrial nations: the United States.

Crisis fears about the USA

The first topic was concerns about another global banking crisis. “You can imagine that this was discussed here at the meetings in Niigata,” said Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel. It was agreed that the risks arising from the sharp rise in interest rates were limited to individual banks, in particular “currently to individual regional banks in the United States”.

among the big European countries There is agreement that the banking sector in the euro area is “resilient and sound at present”. That’s why he doesn’t see a new financial crisis – at least not as long as the USA continues to tackle the problems of individual banks, the regional banks, “very robustly and very purposefully”, as Nagel added. His message: We are paying attention, but there is no reason to worry “currently” and “currently”.

Lindner advises US politicians to behave “adultly” in the debt dispute The United States is threatened with default. So far, the politicians fighting over the budget have always reached an agreement in good time. If things get tighter this time, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) will offer his help.

Apparently more acute is the second issue, a dispute that is actually a national one: that between the Republicans and the Democrats over a possible default by the largest economy of the year.

On the world stage in Japan, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on the US Congress to raise the debt limit “as soon as possible”. Republicans are opposed to raising the limit and even more so Debts. They prefer to cut government spending.

Yellen warned of an “economic and financial catastrophe” if the United States defaulted on June 1. At a news conference, she stressed that this would “trigger a global downturn,” signaling to G-7 partners that the US government understands the seriousness of the situation.

Laugh less when Biden is absent

Similarly faltering negotiations on the debt ceiling in 2011 weighed on share prices worldwide. The market-wide US stock index S&P 500 fell in the five weeks before the upper limit was finally raised by more than 16 percent.

Federal Finance Minister Lindner is also counting on everyone involved being aware of the seriousness of the situation. He hopes for an “adult decision” made by US lawmakers. He understands “adult” to mean a “responsible, ethically acceptable decision” that does not only result from partisan political motives, but also recognizes what the consequences of a decision would be.

More on the state of the world economy 60 percent default? Foreign Minister in China

The issue could play a much bigger role at next week’s G-7 summit of heads of state and government in Hiroshima. If there is no solution in Washington by then, US President Joe Biden is considering not going to Japan. He will remain in Washington until “the matter is settled,” he announced from America.

If Biden is missing from the family photo in Hiroshima, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the others would have less to laugh about.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.