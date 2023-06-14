G20: GDP accelerates to 0.9%, Italy grows to 0.6%

Gross domestic product in the G20 area grew by 0.9% in the first quarter of 2023 against 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022: this is what emerges from the OECD’s provisional estimates. In Italy, GDP rose by 0.6% in the same period against -0.1% in the previous quarter.

This acceleration in the G20 area, the Paris-based body points out, mainly reflects the reopening of the economy in China, where GDP growth grew to reach 2.2% against 0.6% in the previous quarter. But it can also be explained by the acceleration of growth in India (1.9% in the first quarter of 2023 against 1% in the fourth quarter of 2022).

Growth also improved in Canada and France. Germany, on the other hand, entered a recession (-0.3% in the first quarter of 2023 after -0.4% in the previous quarter).