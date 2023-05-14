Home » G7 countries warn of imponderables for the global economy
G7 countries warn of imponderables for the global economy

G7 countries warn of imponderables for the global economy

The G7, which includes the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Italy, France and Germany, once again condemned Russia’s attack on the Ukraine. Ukraine can count on aid as long as it is needed. The international community has increased its pledges for Ukraine’s budget and other economic aid to $44 billion for 2023 and early 2024.

