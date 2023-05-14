G7 countries warn of imponderables for the global economy

16
The G7, which includes the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Italy, France and Germany, once again condemned Russia’s attack on the Ukraine. Ukraine can count on aid as long as it is needed. The international community has increased its pledges for Ukraine’s budget and other economic aid to $44 billion for 2023 and early 2024.
See also Changhua Co., Ltd.: The company has launched business relationships with the top ten traditional car companies in the first half of 2021 in terms of sales volume of new energy vehicles | Daily Economic News