G7 – G7 resume summits to discuss economy and food security

G7 participants visiting Itsukushima Shrine Image: AFP

The heads of state and government of the group of seven large industrialized countries (G7) continue their summit in Japan on Saturday with discussions on economic issues. It should also be about the heavy dependence on supply chains from China.

The heads of state and government of the group of seven large industrialized countries (G7) continue their summit in Japan on Saturday with discussions on economic issues. A first working session of the three-day meeting in Hiroshima will be on “Economic Resilience and Security”. It should also be about the heavy dependence on supply chains from China against the background of the Taiwan conflict and growing tensions between the People’s Republic and the USA.

Another working session will focus on strengthening cooperation with countries in the so-called Global South. Host Japan has also invited eight emerging and developing countries to the meeting, including Brazil and India. With them, a declaration on food security is to be drawn up, which is the subject of the third working session on Saturday. On Friday, the G7 already discussed tightening their sanctions against Russia in the Ukraine conflict. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is now expected in Hiroshima by Sunday at the latest. He was originally only supposed to take part via video link.

