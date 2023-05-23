G7, Italy in the jet coalition: training. More time on the Silk Road

Meloni’s G7: between Africa, Ukraine and China

The G7? “A success. We are very satisfied. Italy” is perceived as “a reliable and credible partner, it has clear positions”. There premier Meloni before leaving Hiroshima to head to Emilia Romagna tomorrow, he takes stock of the summit, “we have achieved important results”.

The theme on which the Prime Minister has insisted the most with the Big Ones of the Earth is the need to change the paradigm in Africa, no more “predatory” attitudes. “We have a capacity for cooperation, others move in a different way. The challenge is to help Africans use the resources they have”, he relaunched after having proposed on the second day of work to include the African Union in the G20.

In the foreground is the question of Tunisia, the prime minister spoke about it publicly at the G7 and on the sidelines of the meeting with the IMF director Georgievawith the President of the Commission Ue, von der Leyenthe American president Biden and the French one Macron. Meloni had a meeting with the latter that “went well”, the Head of the Elysée wants to lend “a hand” on the immigration problem, useful support because “the European Union must act immediately” without dilatory attitudes.

In the meantime, we have to solve the node of the financing in Tunis. “The negotiation can be unlocked. I have found a certain rigidity. Pragmatism is needed. It is not an easy dialogue. We are trying to find a solution. I am optimistic, there has been great willingness” on the part of the leaders, he remarks. “We have received a lot of support” for the Mattei plan.

The theme of immigration will be at the center of the next G7 to be held – says the premier – in Puglia in mid-June 2024. No anticipation on the place. “We chose the Puglia because it has a symbolic meaning, linked to the geographical position. It functions as a bridge between West and East”. The fact is that Italy is “the border of the European Union, if we are not able to manage the immigration front” those people who flee will go to other countries. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rutte, is also aware of this figure, he notes.

In the press conference, Prime Minister Meloni then highlights the topics covered in the G7. Among these is that ofartificial intelligencea theme “linked to democracy. There is a risk of a society in which progress replaces human capacity”.

Obviously there was discussion of Ukraine, “if we had turned the other way there would have been chaos. We need to continue to support 360%”. Will Italy supply F16s to Kiev? “We don’t have these” fighters, “we will make an assessment together with the allies on the possible training of Ukrainian pilots. It is a decision that we have not taken yet and that we will discuss”.

The relationship with China? “What we have seen with Russia teaches a lot. Today we run a risk by pushing towards an electric technology. Fear is passing from one addiction to another. We need to dialogue, not make the mistake of closing ourselves off but we must be masters of our destiny “.

On the other hand, there was no mention of the Memorandum on Silk Road. “It is a delicate assessment that has consequences. We still have to open it, there has been no pressure from the allies”. And again: Italy “but it is not the European or Western country to have the closest relations with the Chinese. Which means that you can have good relations with China without being part of a strategic plan.”

Finally, a mention of yesterday’s controversy with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau who said he was worried about Italy’s position on LGBT rights? “He was the victim of fake news, of propaganda. He himself realized this. I reminded the Canadian prime minister that we have not taken any action on this matter. He was a bit reckless”.

