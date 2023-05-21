G7, Meloni: “Next in Puglia, symbol of the East-West embrace”

Meloni: visit from Biden and Macron? Both before summer

The visit to the United States by American President Biden and the meeting in France with Macron? Both visits “will arrive before the summer”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says this when answering reporters’ questions at the end of the G7 press conference.

Meloni leaves G7 after flood: Conscience requires me to return, a choice shared with other leaders

“After two days and more away from the national territory, in such a complex moment, my conscience requires me to return to a choice that I shared with the other leaders whom I also want to thank for their solidarity which you have seen, was publicly expressed at 360 degrees”, Meloni’s words in the press conference after the G7, left a day early to follow the flood in Emilia Romagna.

Melons: China? Dialogue but risk going from addiction to another

“What we have seen with Russia teaches a lot. Today we are taking a risk by pushing towards an electric technology. Fear is passing from one addiction to another”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this when speaking of the relationship with China. “We need to dialogue, don’t make the mistake of closing ourselves off but we must be masters of our destiny”, she assured.

Meloni: This G7 was a success for Japan, we brought our point of view

“In these two days we have brought our point of view. I believe that this G7 in Hiroshima has been a success for Japan. I believe that Prime Minister Kishida should be congratulated and congratulated for the excellent organization”, the Meloni’s words at the press conference after the G7

Ukraine: Meloni, we will evaluate pilot training with allies

Will Italy participate in supplying F16s to Kiev? “We don’t have these” fighters, “we will make an assessment together with the allies on the possible training of Ukrainian pilots. It is a decision that we have not taken yet and that we will discuss” with the allies. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said so at the G7 conference.

Meloni: The issue of migratory phenomena brought back to the G7 after years

“After years of debate within the G7, we have brought back the theme of migration phenomena, human trafficking, how illegal migration is fought. We have discussed Africa, Tunisia, which will be mentioned in the document, the words of Meloni at the press conference after the G7.

G7: Meloni, Trudeau? Victim of fake news. It was rushed

Trudeau’s claims about concerns about LGBT rights in Italy? “The victim of fake news, of propaganda. He himself realized this. I reminded the Canadian prime minister that we have not taken any action on this matter. It was a bit rash”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in response to a question from journalists.

G7: Meloni, the next one will be held in Puglia in mid-June

The G7 in Italy in 2024 “will be held in mid-June and the venue will be Puglia, the southern hemisphere will be central. We chose Puglia because it has a symbolic meaning, linked to its geographical position”. Giorgia Meloni reveals it in the press conference on the G7

Meloni: G7 2024 in Puglia because it is a symbol of the embrace between East and West

For the G7 in Italy we have chosen “Puglia, a symbolic land of the embrace between East and West. We believe that it is also the best way to overcome this story of the West on one side and the rest of the world on the other”, Meloni’s words in Japan after the G7.

Meloni: Continue to support Ukraine, they are doing most of the work in the field

“We must continue to do our job on this, continuing to support Ukraine for what we can do. But let us always remember that they are doing the bulk of the work”, Meloni’s words during the press conference after the G7 in Japan.

Meloni: Meeting with Macron went well

“The meeting with Macron went well, as indeed our previous meetings went well. In the sense that we must be very concrete, beyond the good things about the internal electoral campaign that everyone has”, Meloni’s words in during the press conference after the G7 in Japan.

