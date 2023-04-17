G7 opposes a partnership of values ​​between Russia and China

The G7 wanted to “make offers for cooperation on an equal footing, instead of relying on the exploitation of raw materials and gag agreements,” said Baerbock. Many partners would experience “how China is increasingly replacing the existing general, binding international rules with its own rules”. The creation of artificial islands and China‘s “non-observance of arbitration awards” are also examples “that endanger the international order in the Pacific”. It is therefore important “that especially in these times, across the regions, those countries that believe in an international rule-based order stand together,” said the Foreign Minister.